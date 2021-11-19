Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has never been one to shy away from edgy political debates, and a new item for sale on his campaign website reflects that fact.

For $19.95, conservatives can support DeSantis by buying a set of TaylorMade golf balls with his name on them. But the message on the packaging is drawing criticism from some who feel it is offensive.

“Florida’s Governor Has a Pair,” the top of the box of golf balls says. The bottom of the box encourages supporters to “Hold the Line.”

A video posted to Twitter by the DeSantis campaign further took aim at Democrats and their leadership.

“Leadership in Democrat states is weak,” text overlaying a video of a golf swing said. “But not in Florida.”

The accompanying tweet said DeSantis “had the courage to stand his ground and fortify Florida as the model of freedom. Now, we’ve got the golf balls to back it up.”

.@RonDeSantisFL had the courage to stand his ground and fortify Florida as the model of freedom. Now, we’ve got the golf balls to back it up. 👀 The Fortified in Florida Golf Ball Set is available EXCLUSIVELY on our storefront! Get yours ⬇️🔥https://t.co/X7zY3NZGY4 pic.twitter.com/cRvbbmrSks — Team DeSantis (@teamrondesantis) November 17, 2021

According to Florida Politics, the campaign also sent out an email advertising the new product.

“Standing firm and setting an example for the rest of the nation in defending freedom as it comes under assault has become par for the course with Governor DeSantis,” the email said.

Multiple Twitter users criticized DeSantis as immature for selling campaign merchandise with innuendos about certain body parts.

Is this parody? This can’t be real? We have fallen so far. — Deb (@DebraPolicino) November 18, 2021

When it comes to DeSantis there truly is no bottom. — Generic666 (@Generic6662) November 19, 2021

Given his passionate personality, DeSantis is not likely to take these criticisms too seriously. His firebrand style of politics is a large reason he has become a favorite of conservatives.

The governor has been an outspoken critic of Biden administration chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and the COVID-19 restrictions he has pushed. DeSantis previously sold merchandise on his website with the phrase, “Don’t Fauci My Florida.”

‘Don’t Fauci my Florida’: Gov. Ron DeSantis Selling Koozies, Spoof Merchandise https://t.co/hA1vFnJfiU pic.twitter.com/5Shnyr7LtJ — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) July 14, 2021

On Thursday, the governor signed multiple bills limiting vaccine mandates during a ceremony in Brandon, Florida, Fox News reported. Many people felt the location he chose was a subtle jab at President Joe Biden, given the popularity of the “Let’s go, Brandon” chants from critics of the president.

“At the end of the day, nobody in Florida should be losing their job over these jabs,” DeSantis said at the signing. “We want people to be able to work. We want to be able to provide for their families. We want people to be able to have livelihoods, and that’s just the way it’s going to be in this state.”

Florida is protecting the rights of employees and families. The free state of Florida will stand in the way of bureaucrats who want to take away our jobs and freedom through heavy-handed mandates. pic.twitter.com/Owzn2zMDdZ — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) November 18, 2021

Love him or hate him, DeSantis makes no bones about his conservative positions.

In a time when leftists have launched into ruthless attacks on those with differing opinions, that unapologetic passion may be just what Republicans need.

