Share
Commentary
Amy Schumer, left, Wanda Sykes, center, and Regina Hall, right, took a shot at Florida's parental rights bill during Sunday night's Oscars.
Commentary
Amy Schumer, left, Wanda Sykes, center, and Regina Hall, right, took a shot at Florida's parental rights bill during Sunday night's Oscars. (@bennyjohnson / Twitter screen shot)

DeSantis Spokeswoman Has Perfect One-Word Response to Oscar Celebs Protesting 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

 By C. Douglas Golden  March 29, 2022 at 8:36am
Share

It’s not that there wasn’t any wokeness at Sunday’s Academy Awards. It’s just that nobody cared about it the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.

In reality, the moment was fitting. Hollywood morality has always been a matter of do as I say, not as I do. Finally, for one Oscars, what Hollywood does spoke a lot louder than what Hollywood says.

However, in case you missed what Hollywood was saying on Sunday, it was the word “gay.” A lot. Because, you know, the media has been trying to push the fiction that you can’t say the word “gay” in Florida, all thanks to a bill which doesn’t ever mention the word “gay” and merely prohibits lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity for those in 3rd grade and under. (The Western Journal has been busy noting how the media has distorted the bill — and will continue doing so. You can help us bring America the truth by subscribing.)

The spokeswoman for GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had the perfect word for it: “CRINGE!!!” she tweeted on Monday in response to hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes doing a bit about the law.

In case you missed it — it came before the one-hit Smith-Rock heavyweight bout — it began with Sykes saying, “We’re gonna have a great night tonight.

Trending:
FBI Made Mistakes Across Hundreds of Cases, But Here's What's Happening Now That Republicans Have Found Out

“And, for you people in Florida, we’re gonna have a gay night!” she exclaimed, followed by the three women dancing while chanting: “Gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay!”

So we can definitively add “dancing” to the list of things Amy Schumer can’t do effectively, along with “comedy” and “acting.”

Also, I’d say propaganda isn’t her thing, either, because Christina Pushaw likely wasn’t alone here:

She also had another take on the Oscars’ bit, this time in response to a Variety tweet about it.

“Florida will never recover from this,” she said, along with a laughing-sweatdrop emoji.

Related:
Did Trump Just Telegraph That He's Running in 2024? 'And We're Going to Totally Ban It'

And then, Pushaw drove the point home with a quote tweet from someone who responded to her tweet with, “Super funny to watch your state be attacked by lies on a night that used to be a fun annual tradition. Woke broke award shows.”

“Being attacked by these degenerates is a badge of honor,” Pushaw said.

If Hall, Schumer and Sykes were hoping their mordant humor would forestall the bill, it didn’t work; DeSantis signed it on Monday.

Do you support the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill?

“We will make sure that parents can send their kids to school to get an education, not an indoctrination,” DeSantis said at the signing, according to the Associated Press.

And thank heavens — because if the Oscars proved one thing, aside from the fact Will Smith needs anger management therapy, it’s that indoctrination is insanely, ridiculously “cringe.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




DeSantis Spokeswoman Has Perfect One-Word Response to Oscar Celebs Protesting 'Don't Say Gay' Bill
Sign of the Times: LAPD Issues Instructions Telling Residents What Not to Wear to Avoid Being Robbed
The Blunder Heard Around the World: World Leaders Forced to Rebuke Biden's Call for Regime Change in Russia
In One Tweet About Will Smith, Academy Awards Put Hollywood's Hypocrisy on Full Display
Audience Explodes as Trump Drops the F-Bomb on Biden, Kerry
See more...

Conversation