A self-described transgender activist claimed that he found a “loophole” allowing him to have a female designation on his driver’s license, but the state government of Florida caught the deception.

Now he has a driver’s license reflecting his actual sex and may have even alerted the state to his own unlawful conduct by boasting about that “loophole” online.

The activist, who appears to be a man claiming identity as a woman, made a social media video bragging about how he used his U.S. passport to change the demographic information on his state license, as revealed by Libs of TikTok.

WARNING: The following clip contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

SCOOP: A trans activist boasted about a loophole which allowed him to change his gender marker on his Florida license. The FLHSMV responded by sending him a letter thanking him for bringing attention to this error and promise action to address it. Florida doesn’t allow an… pic.twitter.com/RHVdJ5p0N0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 7, 2025



“Here’s the loophole. Listen up! If you’re replacing your driver’s license, not renewing it, but replacing it because you ‘lost it,’ they have to take all of your information from what they consider a primary document,” he claimed.

“A passport is considered a primary document. And you can self-identify on your passport,” he boasted.

“Ron DeSantis would be screaming right now if he knew about this,” he said. “This little license now says female on it!”

But the so-called “loophole” actually turned out to be illegal.

Did Florida make the right move? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles sent him a letter, along with a replacement license listing the male sex, and informed him that sex is “determined by innate and immutable biological and genetic characteristics.”

He could now face a suspended license since he admitted that he lied on the document, which is a violation of Florida law.

The letter even expressed the agency’s gratitude for “bringing this error to the Department’s attention,” since his “public comments will help ensure compliance” in other cases.

And far from “screaming,” officials from the office of Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrated the move.

“That’s some dedicated service,” Jeremy Redfern, who works as the press secretary for DeSantis, said on social media. “He should thank them.”

Bryan Griffin, the communications director for DeSantis, noted that the error was indeed fixed, “thanks to the public statements of this individual.”

“Florida operates on truth, and Florida driver’s licenses will only reflect an individual’s true sex,” Griffin added.

Many transgender activists are used to bending the legal system to support their delusions.

Rather than simply having his actual sex on his driver’s license, this particular activist tried to force an entire state government agency to play along with his self-deception.

But as this situation ultimately showed, Florida does indeed operate on truth.

Lies seem to have a hard time remaining in the darkness down in the Sunshine State.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.