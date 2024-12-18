Disney Pulls Trans Storylines from Upcoming Series, Suggests an End to LGBT Themes Altogether

Disney just publicly responded to pressure from concerned parents toward their LGBT activism, a move that may mark a tidal change in the culture wars.

The entertainment behemoth, known in recent years as a very outspoken proponent of the LGBT movement and other leftist ideologies, made the decision to scrap a transgender storyline in Pixar’s forthcoming animated series “Win or Lose,” according to an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter.

The outlet revealed that “a few lines of dialogue that referenced gender identity” are being nixed from the series.

A spokesperson for Disney confirmed in a statement that the plotline was removed and explicitly cited the preferences of worried parents as the reason for the decision.

“When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline,” the spokesperson remarked, according to the Reporter.

This is at least the second such pivot away from LGBT activism from Disney in the last year or so.

Former employees at Pixar recently whined that leadership wanted “Inside Out 2” to be “less gay” and were “uncomfortable” with the “queer themes” packed into the film, according to a report from Forbes published in September.

After years of box office fizzles for movies with LGBT themes, Disney may have finally had enough of burning their profits on woke activism, at least for children’s content.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that Disney earned a mere $226.4 million on “Lightyear,” which included a same-sex relationship and a kiss scene.

The company also made a paltry $73.6 million on “Strange World,” which featured a main character who self-identified as homosexual.

(“Inside Out 2,” for whatever one may think of Disney’s modern writing, didn’t feature much in the way of LGBT themes and was easily one of Disney’s best box office hits in recent memory.)

All of this may show that the momentum in the culture war has shifted toward sanity and away from insanity, especially in the form of sexualizing children.

Leftist activists spent the past four years advancing wokeness in all of our institutions, from government agencies and elite universities to church denominations and major corporations.

But the past four years have also witnessed the rise of various counterinsurgencies.

The parental rights movement was among the most significant.

That movement largely motivated Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis to declare war against the cultural influence of Disney in the Sunshine State over the past two years.

Disney decisively lost that war, and their reputation has never fully recovered.

After torching millions of dollars, Disney may finally be learning the lesson that those who go woke also tend to go broke.

