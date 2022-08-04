Leave it to politicians to accomplish the opposite of their goals.

A group of bipartisan senators has joined forces to eliminate the vice president from having the power to overturn elections, according to ABC News. Led by Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine), the proposed measure would also make it more difficult for lawmakers to object to the results of an Electoral College vote.

The move aims to change a law that the Trump team leveraged in a bid to interrupt the electoral vote count by having then-Vice President Mike Pence reject votes from states such as Arizona and Pennsylvania.

The Trump strategy was based on the Electoral Count Act of 1887 which deals with the counting of individual states’ electoral votes.

The senators said in a joint statement, “We have developed legislation that establishes clear guidelines for our system of certifying and counting electoral votes for president and vice president. We urge our colleagues in both parties to support these simple, commonsense reforms,” The Hill reported.

Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Mark Warner (D-Va.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) worked together and are expected to vote in favor of the measure.

Oddly, Manchin cited Jan. 6 in his testimony concerning the measure. “We were all there on Jan. 6. That happened, that was for real. It was not a visit from friends back home. We have a duty and responsibility to make sure it never happens again,” ABC reported.

Was Manchin suggesting that the Trump team’s actions were based on the law on Jan. 6 and thus were, by definition, not an insurrection?

The 1887 law may have been vague, but the bipartisan group is accomplishing something else with the proposed legislation. They are proving that the Trump team’s objection to the electoral vote in 2020 was based upon a standing law. It should have been allowed to play out in the courts.

In other words, the faux Jan. 6 Committee claim that there was an insurrection is a fantasy.

This is in line with a recent study by Harvard University that also runs contrary to claims by the January 6 Committee.

By this time, all of this is old news. Same production team, different script. Some of the actors are the same. Take Shifty Adam Schiff, for example. Schiff had a leading role in the Russian Collusion Hoax. He plays a lesser role in the drama called Insurrection.

It’s like one of those weird scenes where everybody knows the truth, but is afraid to say it. The Jan. 6 Committee is just one more pathetic example of democrats staging a theater of the absurd production in hopes of discrediting their opponents. The archenemy of the drama, of course, is Donald J. Trump.

Either the Democrats on the bipartisan committee to reform the 1887 law are inadvertently undermining the Jan. 6 narrative and are idiots, or they are doing it on purpose.

You decide.

Whatever the case, it should be plain as day to even the most ardent fans of Democrat fictions: There was no insurrection. The Trump team’s move was based on law, not conspiracy.

Yet the Jan. 6 show goes on. No wonder it’s failing at the box office.

