The far-left dumpster fire sports and culture blog that calls itself Deadspin has finally updated a story it published last month in which it attempted to cancel a young child at an NFL game for painting his face and wearing a headdress in support of his favorite team – the Kanas City Chiefs.

Nine-year-old Holden Armenta was the subject of a volley of hatred after Deadspin’s Caron J. Phillips (pronounced Karen) went on a tantrum and deceptively shared an image of the boy, whose face was painted equal parts red and black.

Phillips’ and his editors chose only to show the side of Armenta’s face that was painted black and the blog trashed him as a racist.

“It takes a lot to disrespect two groups of people at once. But on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, a Kansas City Chiefs fan found a way to hate Black people and the Native Americans at the same time,” Phillips wrote of the child.

Added, Phillips, “This is what happens when you ban books, stand against Critical Race Theory, and try to erase centuries of hate.”

Not only is Armenta a child, but it was later revealed that he is himself Native American.

Those two facts, coupled with the reality that he was wearing war paint and not blackface, should have seen the outlet apologize and retract the botched hit piece.

But for nearly two weeks, Deadspin dug in and refused to acknowledge that the story was both factually wrong and that attacking children is morally reprehensible.

Earlier this week, Holden’s family threatened to sue Deadspin.

On Wednesday, the law firm Clare Locke LLP sent a letter to Deadspin and its parent company G/O Media that demanded a retraction – or else.

“These Articles, posts on X, and photos about Holden and his parents must be retracted immediately,” a letter obtained by NewsNation read. “It is not enough to quietly remove a tweet from X or disable the article from Deadspin’s website. You must publish your retractions and issue an apology to my clients with the same prominence and fanfare with which you defamed them.”

Thursday, Deadspin suddenly had a change of heart and decided to update the story.

It is being reported that the parents of the nine-year-old that were RUTHLESSLY ACCUSED of wearing blackface are preparing to SUE Deadspin!!!! SUE THEM FOR EVERYTHING!!!! pic.twitter.com/CsTeS8OrLm — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) December 4, 2023

It’s fascinating how quickly people will bend when threatened with being sued into oblivion.

The outlet issued an update to the story and added an editor’s note that removed any mention of Armenta being a child.

Additionally, Deadspin claimed it had no idea Holden was wearing war paint when it branded him a racist – despite the fact that images of his full face were publicly available when Phillips attacked him.

The portion of the article that attacked the child now states, “It takes a lot to disrespect two groups of people at once. But on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, someone in the stands at the Kansas City Chiefs game found a way, leading to lots of unanswered questions.”

Meanwhile, Deadpsin’s editor’s posted the following note to the article:

“On Nov. 27, Deadspin published an opinion piece criticizing the NFL for allowing a young fan to attend the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 26 wearing a traditional Native American headdress and, based upon the available photo, what appeared to be black face paint…

“Unfortunately the article drew attention to the fan, though our intended focus was on the NFL and its checkered history on race, an issue which our writer has covered extensively for Deadspin.”

Deadspin’s response was just to pretend that Phillips did not intend to attack a small child, but meant to target the NFL.

The update added:

“We regret any suggestion that we were attacking the fan. To that end, our story was updated on Dec. 7 to remove any photos, tweets, links, or otherwise identifying information about the fan. We have also revised the headline to better reflect the substance of the story.”

The entire premise of Deadspin’s article was the picture of the fan Now the outlet says “unfortunately the article drew attention to the fan” They think you’re stupid https://t.co/OS657sq2hz — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) December 8, 2023

The cowards at Deadspin used a deceptively edited photo of a small child to rip him as a racist. Now the blog claims it was all a big misunderstanding.

It’s okay to get things wrong and it’s okay to apologize for it.

What Deadspin has done here is cowardly. The blog’s editorial team obviously felt threatened.

But rather than just retract a factually false hit piece on a child, Deadspin opted to retool it to such a degree that Phillips’ original point lacks both teeth and context.

It also lacks a formal apology that nine-year-old Holden is owed and should receive – even if a court has to force it out of everyone who was involved in dragging his good name through the mud.

