Despite Manifesto Full of Hate, Nashville PD's Final Report on Covenant Shooting Comes to Its Own Conclusion

Metro Nashville Police Department has released its report on the writings of Covenant School transgender shooter Audrey Hale, but their conclusions leave a lot to be desired.

According to WKRN-TV, the report claimed Hale, a former student at Covenant, sought “notoriety.”

The full report can be read here.

WSMV-TV provided a detailed summary of the report.

Anyone familiar with Hale and her writings is aware of her views on race, transgenderism, and Christianity.

“Notoriety” does not begin to describe her motive.

Hale entered the Covenant School, a private Christian school on the grounds of Covenant Presbyterian Church, on March 27, 2023. She murdered three children and three adults before being killed by officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo.

The Metro Nashville Police Department released their final report on the deadly Covenant School shooting. Despite the fact that the shooter’s 42-page manifesto is packed with references to her “transgender” identity and her hatred for her Christian community, the police claim… pic.twitter.com/ykc4yz2Ehy — LifeSiteNews (@LifeSite) April 4, 2025



WKRN reported that on the day of the shooting, police executed a search warrant at Hale’s home, finding multiple weapons, a suicide note, and journals in which she extensively ranted.

Although WKRN noted the MNPD claimed Hale didn’t leave a “manifesto” per se, many saw her writings as the most obvious source in finding an explanation behind her evil deeds.

In September 2024, The Tennessee Star published 90 pages of Hale’s writings, showing how completely brainwashed and deranged she was.

She wrote of “white privlage [sic]” as an “embarrassment to self.” Other racially charged remarks included a comment about “WHITE NOTHINGNESS” saying, “poor people resent this s***.”

Hale, who was a female who wanted to be a male, started going by the name Aiden and also ranted about transgenderism. “Major blow to girls; I am a boy that has no p****.”

The Daily Wire’s article on the release from Wednesday highlighted more of these comments. Hale referred to the fact that she was born a woman as a “f***ing curse.”

“I want to know what that’s like, but I never will because I was damned to be born this way,” she wrote.

“I swear to f*** I hate it so goddamned much. It’s a f***ing curse.”







In other writings, she said, “A bare flat chest made me free. Girl puberty imprisoned me. And so does my mind. Puberty = life sentence. The people in this world adds more bullets to shoot violent thoughts into my head on full-auto.”

The Daily Wire noted Hale’s racially charged comments, as well as her statements about Christianity. She expressed hatred for “crackers going to private fancy schools.”

“Parents actually believe religion can change nature,” the shooter wrote. “That could explain why I don’t practice religion anymore. Let kids think for themselves, listening to parents does no damned good but to mold their premature minds into a pre-formatted program,” she said.

The Wire noted the MNPD report downplayed Hale’s views on race, religion, and transgenderism, instead choosing “notoriety” as her motivation.

“The age of the children and the school being considered a Christian school made her recognize the instant notoriety the attack would bring. The physical isolation of the school from the surrounding neighborhood led her to conclude she would have ample time to achieve her stated goals,” the report said.

Another sentence outrageously claimed, “Regarding why she selected The Covenant, many have speculated Hale selected this location for racial, religious, or economic motives. It is certainly true she raged over these topics at times in her writings. But none of those motives

impacted her decision to attack The Covenant.”

MNPD is avoiding the truth.

BREAKING: Metro Nashville Police Department releases final report on Covenant Killer investigation. Fails to mention the word “transgender” once! https://t.co/flER1O0dEz — MichaelPatrick Leahy (@michaelpleahy) April 2, 2025

Hale was deeply disturbed, having been indoctrinated with the left’s message of racism toward whites and hatred of Christianity. She felt a deep dissatisfaction and hatred of herself, thanks to transgender ideology that gave her a lasting dissatisfaction with her own body.

She wanted to murder white Christian children in hopes of dying, so the release of death could free her from womanhood.

MNPD clearly feared the conclusions many will draw from the truth laid out here.

The left’s racist, anti-Christian, transgender ideology inspired someone to murder innocent children and staff that day.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.