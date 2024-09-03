Share
Manifesto of Trans Covenant School Shooter Shows Disturbing 'White Privilege' and 'Brown Girl' Ramblings

 By Bryan Chai  September 3, 2024 at 11:24am
New details have emerged from the horrific March 27, 2023, mass shooting that claimed the lives of six people, including three children, at the Covenant Christian School in Nashville, Tennessee.

New light has been shed on the inner machinations of transgender shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale (she identified as a male) after a local Tennessee outlet published her journal/manifesto.

On Tuesday, The Tennessee Star published the 90 pages worth of unredacted findings of Hale’s manifesto.

The journal included a number of dark and disturbed ramblings.

On one page, Hale scribbled quotes like “I hurt bad,” “I need to die” and “I hate life.”

(That page also appeared to be signed by “Aiden,” the male name Hale was trying to use.)

On another set of pages, Hale wrote about “brown love.”

Should this material have been released sooner?

Quotes on those pages included ones such as “no brown girls, no love,” “I am nothing,” and “Brown love is the most beautiful.”

Other pages in Hale’s book exhibited a deep state of depression.

One such page, dated just a couple months before the horrific shooting, saw Hale scribble out: “Everything makes me sad I’m sad about everything I want to say…,  goodbye.”

(Hale was ultimately killed by police following the school shooting.)

Some pages of Hale’s manifesto were chock-full of writing; others had scarce notes and illustrations.

In another set of pages, Hale — who is white — appeared to take direct issue with her own ethnicity.

One scribble pointed an arrow from the term “white privlage” (spelled incorrectly) to “embarrassment to self.”

Another scribble appeared to confirm that Hale suffered from some form of “white guilt.”

“WHITE NOTHINGNESS” she scribbled, followed by, “poor people resent this s***

“My parents aren’t rich. They work hard for thier money so I didn’t end up homeless.

“Yet I still feel bad.

“Cursed to be looked down upon.”

Elsewhere, in the manifesto, Hale touched on the topic of transgenderism.

“Major blow to girls; I am a boy that has no p****,” one scribble read.

Elsewhere in that same set of pages, Hale wrote, “The thing is, for it to be better, it takes a commitment to live but problem is I DON’T F***ING WANT TO!!

“I don’t care about living (my breath) Death will be my way to find a better life.”

This publishing corroborates prior reporting from The Star, which also noted that it has not yet procured a different “spiral notebook,” which “is said to contain writings of her operational plan of attack.”

Additionally, it’s worth noting that authorities have been fighting hard to have this journal squelched.

“What I was told is, her manifesto was a blueprint on total destruction, and it was so, so detailed at the level of what she had planned,” Metro Nashville Council Member Courtney Johnston told the New York Post back in April 2023.

Johnston added: “That document in the wrong person’s hands would be astronomically dangerous.”

It is unclear if Johnston was describing the recently published journal, or the aforementioned spiral notebook.

The Star and its editor-in-chief have been involved in legal battles to procure the publication of more of Hale’s works.

The full journal is available for download at The Tennessee Star. (WARNING: Following the link provided by the Star leads to a manifesto that contains graphic imagery, vulgar language, and themes that may offend some readers.)

