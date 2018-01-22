The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News Videos
Print

Despite Shutdown, Pentagon Provided Access to Championship Football Games for U.S. Troops

By Joe Setyon
January 22, 2018 at 11:54am

Print

Despite the federal government shutdown, the Department of Defense still provided members of the military with the ability to watch both of the NFL’s conference championship games on Sunday.

The American Forces Network — which airs television and radio broadcasts of games for American soldiers serving abroad — had originally said it would not be able to broadcast the games.

The network is staffed by civilians, who were furloughed Saturday after the Senate was unable to reach a deal to keep the federal government running, according to The Associated Press.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was one of many social media users to lament the fact that a political battle might mean servicemen and women wouldn’t be able to enjoy the games.

TRENDING: These Are the Members of Congress That Are Asking Not to be Paid During the Government Shutdown

However, the DoD was able to remedy the problem by designating the AFN’s radio and TV broadcasts as “essential activities,” The Washington Post reported.

Are you happy that U.S. troops were able to watch the championship games?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“Despite the government shutdown, DoD determined the operational necessity of television and radio broadcasts constitutes them as essential activities,” chief Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said in a statement. “We will continue to find solutions to support our troops at home and abroad. Congress must come to a resolution, support our troops and pass a budget soon.”

White said one channel — for news — was able to be turned on. The sports channel was broadcast as well because it didn’t cost any additional “money or manpower.”

“Thanks to uniform leadership at AFN, our comptroller and legal team, we were able to turn on one channel based on operational necessity and FY17 funds had already been paid on the contract,” White stated. “The sports channel was turned on because it doesn’t cost any more money or manpower to manage a second channel.”

The Pentagon’s decision was noted in another tweet from Sanders, who said she was “Glad our brave men and women can watch the game today.”

RELATED: Former Military Lawyers: Chelsea Manning Could Face Prosecution for Senate Run

The NFL itself was also happy to hear the news.

“We appreciate the efforts of everyone who made it possible for our brave service members around the world to get a taste of home and enjoy today’s games,” said league spokesman Brian McCarthy.

In addition to having the option to watch the playoff games via AFN, servicemembers were able to tune in at United Service Organizations facilities around the world — where the NFL had provided access to its Game Pass service.

In the games themselves, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings to become champions of the NFC, while the New England Patriots beat the Jacksonville Jaguars to win the AFC.

The Eagles and Patriots will meet in the Super Bowl on Feb. 4.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: government shutdown, Military, National Football League NFL, Pentagon, Sports

By: Joe Setyon on January 22, 2018 at 11:54am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Becky Loggia

Jim Acosta, Mick Mulvaney

Jim Acosta Tried Blaming GOP For Shutdown, Then Mick Mulvaney Reminded Him How Math Works

Becky Loggia

Chip and Joanna Gaines, Tim Tebow

Chip and Joanna Gaines Announce New Partnership With Tim Tebow

Becky Loggia

Mark Sergent, flat-earth map

True Believers Hold First ‘Flat Earth’ Conference in North Carolina

Becky Loggia

Adam Schiff

Intelligence Committee Democrats Vote Against Transparency for Fusion GPS Documents

Randy DeSoto

Kodak_Black

Rapper Posts Live Video on Instagram Showing Guns, Drugs… and Police Arresting Him

Joe Setyon

Citizens Demand Ivanka Trump Run for President After Black and White Photo Surfaces on Twitter

Jonathan Pincus

Donald Trump

Trump WH Just Told The Democrats Any Budget Deal with DACA Attached Is Dead on Arrival

Joe Setyon

Donald Trump, chuck schumer

Democrat Pollster: This Is How Trump Could End Government Shutdowns Forever

Recently Posted