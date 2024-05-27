Devastating Video: 'Antifa' Operative Confesses to Jan. 6 Operation, Denies Later, Then His Videos Vanish

This article is sponsored by His Glory.

An alleged antifa operative who said he participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion — and appears in the new documentary “Capitol Punishment 2: The War on Truth” — has since recanted his confession and taken down the video.

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before Congress in March 2021, saying, “We have not to date seen any evidence of anarchist violent extremists or people subscribing to antifa in connection with the 6th. That doesn’t mean we’re not looking and will continue to look, but at the moment, we have not seen that.”

Jon Berry is one of multiple people identified in “The War on the Truth” as antifa supporters who were present at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“I just left the protest at the Capitol building, and I’ve got a big bruise on my leg,” Berry said in a video he posted to his YouTube channel, according to a fact check published by Reuters two days after the Capitol incursion.

“I had a difficult time pulling off the act that I was paid to do. And I’m making this video because I want to confess that I was paid to pretend to protest today,” Berry said. “I can’t say by who, but I will just say that it’s an organized effort.”

He told Reuters that his video was intended as a joke.

Berry added an “explanation video” on YouTube.

“The video that I posted about antifa, so this is what happened,” he said in the second video, according to the fact-checking site Lead Stories. “It’s so silly. I am antifa, but it’s not what you think. I am the owner, founder and sole proprietor of anti-farting organization.”

The videos have since been marked “private” and removed from public view.

Newsweek asked actor Nick Searcy, the producer of “The War on Truth,” why he decided to use Berry’s clip in the documentary despite the joke claim.

“Well, which time did he tell the truth? We certainly show evidence there were people there posing as Trump supporters and committing violence. We show video of antifa changing their clothes in the bushes,” Searcy said.

For three years the federal government has waged a war on truth. Now the truth fights back. Who really died on J6 and why is the Federal Government lying about it to this day? Who orchestrated and benefited by breaching the Capitol Building? Was J6… pic.twitter.com/Jw0Vg4xwUk — The Western Journal (@WestJournalism) May 22, 2024

In “The War on the Truth,” a group of three people can be seen under some trees near the Capitol putting on “Make America Great Again” sweatshirts.

One yelled out to the person shooting the video, “Delete that!”

Another alleged antifa activist identified in the documentary is John Sullivan, who posted a video on social media in what appeared to be Washington on the day before the Capitol incursion.

In it, Sullivan, whose face was covered by a scarf, said, “Look at this. Tell me — tell me this ain’t the most antifa outfit you’ve ever seen in your life.”

“This is literally what I wear to every single protest and riot, when I riot,” he said.

The next day, Sullivan could be heard off-camera as he shot video in the Capitol Rotunda during the incursion.

In an April news release, the Department of Justice reported that Sullivan was convicted of entering a restricted place with a dangerous weapon, obstructing an official proceeding and obstructing officers during a civil disorder, among other crimes.

“Sullivan encouraged other rioters, explaining he was ‘ready’ because he had ‘been in so many riots,'” the DOJ release said. “When rioters told the crowd at the House Chamber door not to be violent and to be peaceful, Sullivan responded, ‘They don’t listen without that s***,’ ‘F*** that s***,’ and later told the crowd to ‘pull that m-f***er out this b****.’

“Sullivan told the other members of the crowd that he had a knife and held it up to the crowd outside the House Main Doors.”

He also encouraged people to break the windows of doors leading into the House Speaker’s Lobby, the release said.

Sullivan was sentenced to 72 months in prison.

Landon Kenneth Copeland is another alleged antifa supporter in “The War on Truth.”

Copeland was seen getting waved past a security checkpoint, apparently by a Capitol Police officer.

Later, he appeared at a police line outside the Capitol and then started a pushing match with the officers.

He was sentenced in May 2023 to 36 months in prison for assaulting police officers.

Conservative activist and actor Siaka Massaquoi told Searcy that another antifa supporter who was present at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was Chad Loder.

Massaquoi showed Searcy a video he had shot in the Capitol and identified Loder, saying, “I recognized him from multiple rallies done here in LA.”

“Chad Loder is known as head of the antifa here in Southern California,” he said.

Searcy then pointed to the image on screen and said, “Chad Loder, Director Wray, antifa.”

Business Insider described Loder in December 2022 as a left-wing “anti-fascist researcher who identified a Proud Boy member involved in the US Capitol Riots on January 6 2021.”

Loder told Newsweek that Massaquoi was mistaken about him being in the Capitol.

“I wasn’t there,” he said. “It’s a common argument from the right: ‘I didn’t do it, and if I did do it, it wasn’t my fault.’ And Antifa is the bogeyman.”

When asked by Newsweek about Loder’s denial, Searcy responded, “His whole raison d’être is to bash conservatives. I don’t put a lot of stock in what Chad Loder says.”

