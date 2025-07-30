Share
Former Vice President Kamala Harris, seen at a June 6 event, announced she will not be running to succeed California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Former Vice President Kamala Harris, seen at a June 6 event, announced she will not be running to succeed California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Developing: Kamala Harris Makes Final Decision About What's Next for Her Political Career

 By Randy DeSoto  July 30, 2025 at 1:52pm
Former Vice President Kamala Harris announced Wednesday that she will not be running to succeed Democrat Gavin Newsom as governor of California.

“In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their governor,” Harris said in a statement. “I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor in this election.”

Declining to run does leave open the possibility of a third presidential run in 2028.

“I have extraordinary admiration and respect for those who dedicate their lives to public service — service to their communities and to our nation,” Harris said.

“At the same time, we must recognize that our politics, our government, and our institutions have too often failed the American people, culminating in this moment of crisis. As we look ahead, we must be willing to pursue change through new methods and fresh thinking — committed to our same values and principles, but not bound by the same playbook,” she added.

In other words, the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee appeared to be admitting her message and campaign strategy of this past election cycle did not work.

“For now, my leadership — and public service — will not be in elected office. I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans,” Harris said.

Earlier this month, the former vice president shared a post on the one-year anniversary of launching her bid for the presidency, following then-President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race.

“Over the 107 days of our race, I had the opportunity and honor to travel our nation and meet with Americans who were fighting for a better future,” Harris wrote.

The purpose of the post seemed to be to remind people that she had a very short time to pull it all together and try to beat now-President Donald Trump.

Kamala Sinks Past Rock Bottom at Embarrassing Dem Youth Summit with 'Panda Emcee'

Harris polled best against the Republican during the early months, but by mid-October, the race had tightened. Trump won with a sweep of seven swing states, defeating Harris in the overall Electoral College 312 to 226.

Politico reported that her onetime political mentor and boyfriend, former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, expressed doubt about a Harris bid for governor, saying in a recent podcast that the former California attorney general is not well-suited to be an executive.

Some other Democrats who have declared their candidacy for governor include former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, ex-Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, and former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Former Fox News host Steve Hilton declared his candidacy for governor on the Republican side in April.

