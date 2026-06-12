Developing: Nancy Guthrie Tip Sends Searchers to Mystery Cemetery With at Least 25 Unmarked Graves

Frustration and failure on both sides of the Rio Grande have marked the search for Nancy Guthrie.

The mother of “Today” host Savannah Guthrie was taken from her Tucson, Arizona, home on Feb. 1. Her disappearance has been considered a possible kidnapping.

Despite weeks of running down leads in Arizona, police have so far come up empty.

A new report says that a recent in search in Mexico failed to find any trace of the 84-year-old woman.

Buscando Corazones Nogales, which works to find missing people in Mexico, said it hunted for her body after getting an anonymous tip that she was buried near the border with the U.S., according to the New York Post.

Ramona Guadalupe Ayala Ortiz, head of the group, said the Wednesday tip claimed Guthrie was buried northwest of Nogales.

“We received an anonymous call telling us that the woman’s [Guthrie’s] remains were in the Mariposa area — in a grave over a stream,” Ayala Ortiz said.

The group found 25 unmarked graves in the area, he said.

However, it did not find Guthrie’s body.

The group said it plans to keep searching, whether to find Guthrie or the resting places of other missing people.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office, which is in charge of the investigation, said it was not in the loop about the Mexican tip.

“We are aware of reports regarding an anonymous tip related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation that was provided to a group in Mexico. At this time, we have not been contacted by Mexican authorities,” it said in a post on X.

“The investigation remains active and ongoing, and we will continue to follow up on any credible information.”

Deputies did make an arrest related to the case, according to Hello!

Alexander Zabel Jr., 54, who broadcasts on YouTube, was arrested after neighbors complained about his activities.

“PCSD had received several complaints regarding Mr. Zabel’s behavior. At the time of the incident, Mr. Zabel was live-streaming from outside the residence,” a Sheriff’s Office statement read.

“Deputies made contact with him and, during the arrest process, a PCSD sergeant was knocked to the ground.

“Mr. Zabel was subsequently taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex. He is facing charges of resisting arrest and public nuisance.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.