Dick Morris: Biden Will Be the Least Powerful President Since Carter

Long before he faces the problems of dealing with the opposition party, Biden will be beset by conflict among his own Democrats.

The progressive wing of his party will incessantly push him to the left to satisfy their most extreme agenda.

His inaugural address is a case in point.

As is evident from its exalted text, it was meant to be an uplifting, conciliatory speech eloquently appealing for unity and an end to vengeful partisanship.

“I know speaking of unity can sound to some like a foolish fantasy these days,” President Joe Biden says. “I know the forces that divide us are deep and they are real, but I also know they are not new.”pic.twitter.com/mpkSaslThX — Norah O’Donnell 🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) January 20, 2021

TRENDING: 'I Will Not Be Silenced': Tara Reade Speaks Out on Biden's Inauguration

But with Biden’s congressional Democrats and their leaders adamant in seeking revenge against Donald Trump — even as he becomes a private citizen — its message was as hollow as a pean to the joys of marriage in a divorce court.

Every sentence, every syllable was jammed by the specter of bloodthirsty partisans clamoring for their pound of flesh in seeking to convict and oust a president who will be long gone by then.

Only a hot-tempered desire to kick Trump when he’s down could justify their actions.

Do you think Biden's Cabinet is filled with moderates? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (23 Votes)

The Biden Cabinet is filled with moderates who will do their best to preserve the status quo from the howling leftists outside.

I’m reminded of Jimmy Carter’s cabinet. After campaigning as an outsider, another president who pledged to conquer the swamp, his Cabinet of retreads and holdovers spoke of his inability to select a team of outsiders committed to change.

In the end, the Carter presidency fell into the gap between his party’s (and Speaker Tip O’Neill’s) desire to do business as usual and the commitment to change articulated by his political base.

Even before he was sworn in, Biden was whipsawed between Title IX, mandating equality between male and female athletes, and the demands of the LGBTQ community that transgender athletes be allowed to compete with girls in high school and college sports on equal terms with real women.

The predictable result was that men (many of whom had not undergone surgical procedures but just declared themselves to be women) won every match and garnered every scholarship against their overmatched female opponents.

RELATED: Mike Huckabee: It's Day 2 and Biden Is Already Becoming a Disaster for Democrats

Trump acted to preserve the intent of Title IX by litigating against treating trans males as women.

That likely was Biden’s preference, but pressured by his LGBTQ supporters, he caved and moved to the left.

On day 1, Biden unilaterally eviscerates women’s sports. Any educational institution that receives federal funding must admit biologically-male athletes to women’s teams, women’s scholarships, etc. A new glass ceiling was just placed over girls.https://t.co/cGWZqDpxl8 — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) January 21, 2021

Before long, everyone will realize that the path to power lies through the offices of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and probably Susan Rice and that they owe Biden nothing more than the polite pretense of respect.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.