The results are in and it’s common sense for the win: Male athletes have a biological advantage over female athletes that persists even when gender-confused men take female hormones.

A study published last month in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that, despite spending a year on hormone therapy, men who identify as women still “retain an advantage in muscle mass, volume, and strength over female controls.”

Before suppressing testosterone and adding estrogen, men were able to perform “31% more push-ups and 15% more sit-ups in 1 min and ran 1.5 miles 21% faster than their female counterparts.”

Those advantages all but disappeared after two years of therapy, but males still held a 12 percent running speed advantage, vindicating those who object to such men competing with actual females in sports like track and field.

According to NBC News, researchers reviewed physical fitness tests and medical records of 29 women and 46 men who were taking cross-sex hormones through the U.S. Air Force Transgender Clinic (yes, that’s a thing).

Although the sample size was small, the conclusions are vital to the case against allowing men to compete on women’s teams, even after receiving hormone therapy to make them appear more womanly.

Tennis great and Olympic athlete Martina Navratilova, who has been outspoken about the scourge of gender-confused men seeking to dominate women’s sports, tweeted a link to the study findings on Tuesday.

“Not a big surprise …” the athlete concluded.

This latest data confirms what many instinctively know, but what is becoming increasingly controversial to say.

The study comes on the heels of a much-maligned World Rugby ban on males competing on women’s teams, The New York Times reported.

The sport’s international governing organization used a commonsense approach to the issue, concluding that “safety and fairness cannot presently be assured for women competing against trans women in contact rugby” known for its injurious nature.

“If sports don’t take care of the safety issue, sports will die,” South African exercise physiologist and World Rugby adviser Ross Tucker told The Times.

“Mothers won’t put their children in these collision-type sports because of the danger.”

Of course, this decision greatly distressed the woke crowd for its lack of “inclusiveness,” but the measure was part of a growing pushback against the insanity of allowing men to literally muscle their way into women’s sports with little more than a prescription for hormones.

The problem is coming to a head in the realm of student athletes, as an increasing number of girls lose scholarships and other opportunities when forced to compete with faster, stronger boys.

But those who should object the least — Democrats who hold themselves up to be the “party of science” — are the first to ignore simple biology in favor of radical gender theory that flies in the face of literal science.

It was only a couple of months ago that then-presidential candidate Joe Biden endorsed the idea that 8-year-old children should be allowed to “change” their gender and face “zero discrimination,” in contradiction to biology and physical reality.

Now the nation seems to be saddled with the presumptive Democratic president-elect and his presumptive vice president-elect, Kamala Harris — who has gone so far with her insanity-turned-virtue-signaling that she has included her pronouns in her Twitter biography.

The irrefutable truth for anyone sober and honest enough to admit it is men and women are different.

For those who carry the heavy cross of gender dysphoria, it might be a hard truth — as many truths often are. But it is an obvious one that shouldn’t require an academic study or legislative body to prove it.

