Dick Morris: Did the Clinton Foundation Fund Sid Blumenthal and Cody Shearer?

We now know for sure what we long suspected: Clinton black-ops leader Sidney Blumenthal had a hand in the phony anti-Trump dossier.

We believed that since our first look at the dossier.

It had Sidney’s fake spook talk all over it.

So, not surprisingly, Sidney has been outed as the source of some of the salacious, unverified and untrue allegations against Trump that ex-British spook Christopher Steele included in his dossier.

Sidney’s accomplice was the wacky Cody Shearer, who one pretended to be a U.S. government representative and tried to formally negotiate for the U.S. in Bosnia — without any authorization.

TRENDING: Exclusive: Expert Explains Why Andrea Tantaros May Have Burned Through 3 Attorneys in a Year

Cody and Sid were charter members of the Clinton Secret Police — those detectives and operatives who dug up dirt and tried to intimidate opponents and lovers of Bill Clinton.

They were in on the ground floor in the 1992 campaign and went after former Paul Tsongas and Gennifer Flowers, to name a few.

No way Hillary didn’t know what was going on.

She and Sidney are comrades and love to talk about their conspiracy theories.

Do you think these two Clinton confederates should be investigated for their involvement in the dossier? Yes No Continue with Facebook You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. – – – – – – – – or – – – – – – – – Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

And Hillary always made sure that her special friend Sidney was well paid.

When he was sending her the spook gobbledegook about Libya, he was being paid $120,000 a year by the Clinton Foundation.

And another $200,000 from by the Hillary supported Media Matters, run by the strange David Brock.

Was the Clinton Foundation — or the Clinton campaign — paying Sid and Cody?

RELATED: Dick Morris: Obama Was in It up to His Eyeballs

The public needs to know.

Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant. His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.