Dick Morris: Clintons Gave McCabe’s Wife a $1.2 Million Bribe

Even as FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was sitting in judgment over the Hillary Clinton email scandal, close allies of the Clintons contributed $1.2 million to McCabe’s wife, Jill, who was running for the state senate in Virginia.

(Previous reports that they had donated a mere $700,000 have turned out to be inaccurate. The total amount given has now been reported at $1.2 million.)

The newly revealed figure comes as the Inspector General is probing into this donation and may conclude that it was intended to influence Andrew’s handling of the email scandal.

Jill was running for a state Senate seat in Virginia in the 2015 election. She outspent her opponents 2:1 and still lost.

How did Andrew McCabe repay Hillary for the donations by her friends?

As Jill was getting the contributions, husband Andrew was sitting on a new trove of Hillary emails that had been discovered on the computer of Huma Abedin’s husband, former Congressman Anthony Weiner. These previously unreported and unexamined emails were discovered during a search of Weiner’s computer in late September, 2016. But it was not until late October, 2016, that McCabe and his boss James Comey brought it to Congress’ attention.

Was McCabe’s slow walking of the missing emails in return for the donations to Jill’s campaign? That’s what Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz wants to know.

Andrew McCabe knew about the Abedin-Weiner emails as early as Sept. 28, 2016, when McCabe deputy Peter Strzok texted his FBI lover Lisa Page that he had been “called up to Andy’s office” and told of “hundreds of thousands of emails” turned over by Weiner’s attorney that included “a ton of material from spouse (i.e. Huma Abedin, Hillary’s top aide).

But McCabe did not reveal that he had the emails until Oct. 28, 2016 — one month later — when FBI Director James Comey told Congress about them and that he was re-opening the Clinton email investigation to examine them.

The additional donation to Dr. Jill McCabe of $550,000, not previously reported, came from major Democrat donors to Hillary Clinton, including Fredrick and Katein Schaufeld.

Schaufeld sat on Hillary’s National Finance Committee for the 2016 election.

Schaufeld’s donation was in addition to $500,000 that a political action committee run by former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe — Bill Clinton’s finance chairman during his 1996 re-election campaign — gave Jill.

So we have some of Hillary Clinton’s major donors giving over a million dollars to an obscure candidate for a minor Virginia state legislative seat just as the candidate’s husband is sitting on judgment of Hillary’s emails on her private server.

After Jill announced her candidacy on March 11, 2015, McCabe took a series of steps to recuse himself, but only from matters related to FBI investigations of public corruption cases in Virginia. He continued to run the Hillary email investigation.

McCabe did recuse himself from the Hillary email investigation, but only one week before the 2016 election. By that time, his delay in examining the Weiner-Abedin email trove had been done.

Once he notified Congress of the newly discovered emails, Comey ordered an around-the-clock review of the new documents. He announced, on Nov. 6, 2016 (two days before the election) that nothing in the new emails caused the Bureau to revise its decision not to recommend prosecution of Mrs. Clinton.

