Dick Morris: DC, States Passing Great New Ideas for Health Insurance

Learning valuable lessons from the failure of Obamacare, the Trump administration and a number of states — led by Gov. Scott Walker of Wisconsin — are adopting changes to health insurance that are long overdue and promise to create viable options for most families.

Advocates of Obamacare have long focused their support on the need to cover people with major pre-existing conditions and to protect against catastrophic illness.

To cover those people, Obamacare premiums have soared, rising by 36 percent last year.

Now, Wisconsin, led by Walker, and some others are passing a key solution — reinsurance.

Under the program, when costs of covering a patient or family rise too high, a special reinsurance program would kick in with heavily subsidized insurance to protect the client from high premiums.

DAILY The Western Journal Daily Email Breaking news updates and daily headlines from a news source you can trust. Facebook

In Wisconsin, the program would be funded by $150 million from Washington and $50 million from the state government.

This approach would offer a genuine safety net for the very ill without forcing up premiums among everybody else.

At the the other end of the spectrum, those whose medical needs are more modest are about to get relief from high premiums with new regulations being enacted by President Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Where now, Obamacare policies have to cover fully at least 10 areas of health care, the new regs permit policies to be more narrowly tailored to each customer’s needs.

Do you think Obamacare should just be repealed outright? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

As a result, health insurance customers should be able to get lower Obamacare premiums.

This regulatory change embodies the substance of a Senate amendment to the Obamacare legislation proposed by Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz during the recent legislative debate.

By protecting those with major bills through state-based reinsurance and lowering premiums for those with fewer medical needs, the new reforms seem to offer a good alternative to Obamacare — bi-partisan reforms that make sense.

Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant. His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.