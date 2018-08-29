Dick Morris: Hillary’s Emails Where Hacked by China and the FBI Did Nothing

A new dimension to Hillary Clinton’s email scandal is emerging this week. It appears that all of her emails — including those containing classified information — were hacked by a Chinese state-owned company and forwarded verbatim, in real time, to Beijing. The Daily Caller reported that the Chinese company inserted code into Clinton’s private email server and forwarded a copy of every email she sent or received to Chinese intelligence.

President Donald Trump confirmed that “Hillary Clinton’s emails, many of which are Classified Information, got hacked by China.” He called on the FBI and the Department of Justice to investigate, otherwise, he said “their credibility will be forever gone.”

Fox News reported that the inserted code “was discovered in 2015 by the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG), which then warned FBI officials of the intrusion.”

The report continues: “A source briefed on the matter confirmed to Fox News the details of the [Daily] Caller’s reporting, and said that the ICIG was so concerned by the revelation that officials drove over to the FBI to inform agents — including anti-Trump agent Peter Strzok — of the development after it was discovered via the emails’ metadata.”

During the campaign, Clinton denied that she sent or received classified information over her private server and federal investigators claimed they could discover no foreign hack. But the current story contradicts both of these assertions and indicates that much of the material on her emails was classified and that the Chinese used the opportunity to monitor and read all the emails sent to or from the American secretary of state.

Peter Strzok, the key FBI agent investigating the Clinton emails, was fired by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller and by the FBI for his anti-Trump texts during the email investigation. If indeed it was Strzok who had evidence of the Chinese hacking and did nothing about it, we are facing a very serious new development in this 3-year-old scandal (one that totally eclipses the accusations of Russian interference in the election).

Fox News also reported that “a May 2016 email from Strzok … said ‘we know foreign actors obtained access’ to some Clinton emails, including at least one ‘secret’ message ‘via compromises of the private email accounts’ of Clinton staffers.”

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) questioned Strzok during a House Oversight Committee hearing in July about the discovery by the inspector general’s office.

“You were given that information, and you did nothing with it,” Gohmert told Strzok in July.

Strzok remembered meeting with the ICIG officials, but could not recall the contents of the meeting. “If there was a lead, I gave it to the team,” he claimed.

Fox News reported that “Gohmert was surprised that his questioning about it in the Strzok hearing in July didn’t generate more media attention, but noted that the press seized (instead) on a comment he made shortly afterward when he asked Strzok, ‘How many times did you look into your wife’s eyes and lie about Lisa Page?'”

But, Gohmert said, he considered the China hacking “critically important,” adding that “there are countries that would pay a tremendous amount of money to know what Clinton was saying, doing and thinking through her emails, what she’s doing, who she’s going to meet, what she thought about meetings.”

This new revelation is certain to ratchet up pressure on the DOJ to intensify its investigation of Clinton’s emails.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

