Dick Morris: Kerry and Daughter in Scandal Crosshairs

It always comes as something of a shock when rich people are accused of stealing, trying, as the Beatles sang, “to make their wealth a little golder.”

But former Secretary of State John Kerry and his daughter Dr. Vanessa Kerry seem to have tried.

They are accused of channeling more than $9 million of taxpayer money through the Peace Corps to Seed, a charity run by Vanessa.

Seed seeks to train doctors and nurses in underserved areas, mainly in Africa.

A former Peace Corps official, Warren “Buck” Buckingham — facing prosecution himself in the same deal — has flipped, agreeing to cooperate with the U.S. attorney investigating the matter in the hopes of getting favorable treatment for himself.

DAILY The Western Journal Daily Email Breaking news updates and daily headlines from a news source you can trust. Facebook

In the same deal, Buckingham is accused of lobbying former colleagues in the government to procure the grant for Seed.

A long-time anti-AIDS activist, Buckingham was former director of the Peace Corps’ Office of Global Health and HIV.

Seed, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, “strives to strengthen health education and delivery in places facing a dire shortage of health professionals by working with partner countries to meet their long-term health care resource needs.”

It is a “(p)ublic-private collaboration between Seed Global Health, the Peace Corps, and the US Presidents’ Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief.”

Do you think John Kerry and his daughter should stand trial for this? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Seed also provides up to $30,000 in debt relief for its “volunteers.”

By relieving them of student debt, Seed says it “ensures that the most-qualified applicants an serve regardless of financial barriers.”

Kerry is already facing controversy over reports that he got a copy of the Steele dossier on Trump during the summer of 2016.

An official at the State Department, while he was in charge — Jonathan Winer — served as a channel for the flow of anti-Trump material.

RELATED: Dick Morris: Flynn Conviction Could Be Thrown Out

Winer admits to getting material from ex-British spy Christopher Steele in the summer of 2016 that ended up being shared with the FBI.

Winer says that he gave the material to State Department top diplomatic official Victoria Nuland, “who indicated that, like me, she felt that the secretary of state (Kerry at the time) needed to be made aware of this material.”

Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant. His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.