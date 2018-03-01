The Western Journal

Dick Morris: Majority of Parents Back Arming Teachers

By Dick Morris
March 1, 2018 at 10:52am

President Donald Trump’s proposal to arm teachers as a way to stop school shootings wins overwhelming support from parents of school-age children in the latest Rasmussen poll.

By 73-21, parents back the arming of teachers.

The actual question wording was:

1* A proposal has been made to give bonuses to teachers who are specially trained to have guns in schools to protect themselves and others. Do you favor or oppose a proposal to have trained teachers with guns in the schools?

Interestingly, a separate sample of all adults found opposition to the arming of teachers to be the dominant view.

By 43-48, they opposed arming teachers.

Of course, in midterm elections, the issue is likely to be most salient and have the greatest pull among parents of school-age children.

With Trump proposing arming teachers, stiffening background checks and raising the minimum age for gun purchases to 21, he is triangulating — stealing one of the Democrats’ best issues.

But his failure to back bans on assault rifles would seem to give the Democrats an issue they can still use.

Do you support arming teachers to prevent school shootings?

But the countervailing argument — about arming teachers — now seems to more than offset this issue.

Trump, once again, has gone where others fear to tread. He either has very good and very fast polling or wonderful instincts.

I bet on the latter.

Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant. His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

