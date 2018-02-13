Dick Morris: Is There a New Deep Throat Feeding FBI Abuses to Intel Committee?

Bill Priestap, the assistant director of the FBI Counterintelligence Division, is reportedly cooperating with Devin Nunes, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, providing key information about the abuse in the Bureau.

Priestap was Peter Strzok’s immediate supervisor.

His approval was needed to authorize Strzok to speak with Christopher Steele about the phony dossier or to make any payments to the former British spy.

Priestap’s name has been absent from the media coverage of the FBI scandal, but Utah Republican Congressman Chris Stewart — a member of the House Intelligence Committee — suggested on the Jeanine Pirro show on Fox News that his role will be more public in the future:

“You’re going to be hearing a lot more on Bill Priestap.”

Priestap met with Nunes as he was preparing the famous memo documenting the process by which the FBI obtained a FISA warrant to spy on Trump adviser Carter Page.

Conservative Treehouse notes that “everyone around Bill Priestap, above and below, were caught inside the investigative net.”

“Above him: James Comey, Andrew McCabe and James Baker.

“Below him: Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Jim Rybicki, Trisha Beth Anderson and Mike Kortan.

“Parallel to Priestap in main justice his peer John P Carlin resigned, Sally Yates fired, Mary McCord quit, Bruce Ohr was busted twice, and most recently Dave Laufman resigned. All of them caught in the investigative net. …

“Only Bill Priestap remained, quietly invisible — still in position.”

The conservative site writes:

“Mr. Bill Priestap cooperating with the investigative authorities. Now it all makes sense.

“Devin Nunes interviewed Bill Priestap and Jim Rybicki prior to putting the memo process into place. Rybicki quit, Priestap went back to work.”

If Priestap is, indeed, the last survivor and he is cooperating with Nunes, he is destined for a place in the history of honest men who exposed scandal at great risk to themselves — right alongside Mark Felt, aka Deep Throat.

