Dick Morris on Immigration and ‘Dreamers’: It’s All About Citizenship

By Dick Morris
June 16, 2018 at 10:34am

The Democrats and their media allies constantly and deliberately miss the point when the debate turns to “Dreamers” and immigration.

Some Republicans, not including Donald Trump, want the Dreamers — illegal immigrants who were brought into the United States as children — thrown out, or at least not allowed to stay legally.

But most, including the president, are willing for them to stay but not to be given a special path to citizenship and voting rights.

The Democrats only really want their votes and, therefore, citizenship.

Without citizenship, they don’t much care if the Dreamers stay or are forced to leave.

TRENDING: Dick Morris: Supreme Court’s Big Blow Against Voter Fraud Is Game Changer

So the compromise is obvious: Let them stay but not become citizens until they go through the normal process of returning home and coming back legally.

Republicans would support that and so would Trump.

But for Democrats, the compromise is just too obvious.

The party wants the Dreamers to vote and is pretending that it is protecting them from deportation when, in reality, it really only wants their ballots. Without citizenship or voting rights, the Democrats couldn’t care less.

The Dreamers, of course, don’t care as much about citizenship as being allowed to stay and make a living. That is, of course, the Achilles heel in the Democratic position.

By echoing the Democratic line that the issue is letting the Dreamers live here rather than insisting on voting rights, the media are perpetuating the Democratic deception.

Remember that the entire issue of Dreamers was fabricated by former President Barack Obama and his political team to put an attractive face on illegal immigration. They invented this subset of illegal immigrants precisely to skirt the very real objections to amnesty for those who knowingly broke the law and came here as adults.

Now their goal is to smuggle them into the electorate to create 2 million or 3 million new Democrats.

Let them stay!

RELATED: Ken Cuccinelli: Settling for the End of DACA

Let them work!

But don’t let them become citizens and vote.

Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant. His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

