Dick Morris: Please Roy – Don’t Run Again

I backed Roy Moore in his Senate race in 2018. I felt that his was a needed voice outside the mainstream of the Republican Party and deserved to be heard.

I also believed that his opponent Luther Strange was foisted on Alabama by a corrupt governor trying to block his misdeeds from being investigated.

Roy won the primary but narrowly lost the general election, losing by a few points as he tried to live down the probably phony charges of child sexual abuse.

I backed Roy during that controversy. I have met Roy and he really is what he says he is: A devout Christian who tries to live his faith.

But, don’t run again Roy!

However the charges against you are ultimately resolved — if they ever can be — they have wounded you beyond repair and you simply cannot be trusted to deliver the Senate seat to the Republican Party, certainly not against a now incumbent Democrat Doug Jones.

If you try, your ability to summon a disciplined vote from our friends in the evangelical movement might lead you to a primary victory that would line us up for another defeat in November.

Donald Trump needs Alabama’s vote if he is to lead America out of the mess in which we find ourselves.

He narrowly — very narrowly — passed his tax reform that has energized our economy and turned America around.

But the margin was paper thin, in part because Alabama’s senator — Jones — voted no.

Trump has had to govern in a straitjacket because of our limited majority.

And, if the Democrats have their way and impeach him in the House, his very ability to continue as president could depend on Alabama’s vote in the Senate.

Please don’t mortgage the country and hobble Trump by running again!

We all know how you were done wrong by the media in 2018 but don’t hold us all hostage to another Senate race.

Look at the broader perspective, beyond your rightful claim and justifiable feelings.

We need you to be big enough not to run and to let a conservative take that Senate seat away from Jones.

