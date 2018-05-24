Dick Morris: Punish the GOP Traitors on Immigration

Twenty-one Republican members of the House of Representatives have signed a discharge petition in the hopes that, combined with Democrat members, they can get enough signatures to force a vote on legalizing recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program without having to embrace Republican demands for tougher immigration laws as a tradeoff.

These GOP congressmen are sabotaging President Donald Trump’s efforts and those of conservative House members to hold up legalizing DACA immigrants (those who came here as children) until Democrats agree to strengthen immigration laws.

The conservative rationale is highly sensible.

When we grant, in effect, amnesty to DACA immigrants, our borders will be besieged by child immigrants seeking amnesty for themselves.

Unless we have toughened our immigration laws, we will have to witness the same cycle of amnesty and greater immigration we have repeatedly seen in the past.

The Republican conservatives want a border wall, more staff for immigration courts, the power to hold child immigrants in custody and a variety of other measures to stop the flood from reaching our borders.

But 21 apostate Republicans are planning to bolt the party and ally themselves with Democrats to pass liberal immigration bills letting DACA immigrants stay and become citizens and voters.

In effect, these Republicans are willing to replace Paul Ryan with Nancy Pelosi and make the Democrat Queen (or Speaker) for a day.

We need to remember the names of these traitors and deny them our votes and our campaign contributions.

Elephants, reputedly have long memories.

Here are the GOP traitors:

Carlos Curbelo, R-Florida Jeff Denham, R-California David Valadao, R-California Will Hurd, R-Texas Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Florida Mia Love, R-Utah Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Florida Charlie Dent, R-Pennsylvania Fred Upton, R-Michigan David Reichert, R-Washington Mike Coffman, R-Colorado Chris Collins, R-New York John Faso, R-New York Mark Amodei, R-Nevada Elise Stefanik, R-New York Leonard Lance, R-New Jersey Ryan Costello, R-Pennsylvania Stephen Knight, R-California John Katko, R-New York David Trott, R-Michigan Erik Paulsen, R-Minnesota

Keep this list and refer to it often!

Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant.

His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

