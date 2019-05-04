Dick Morris: Are the Radical, Crazy Democrats Making Trump Look Good?

The latest CNN poll of April 25 shows President Donald Trump at some of the highest ratings of his entire presidency.

He now scores higher on his performance on the economy, health care, immigration, foreign affairs and even race relations than he ever has before.

Indeed, 56 percent of the electorate approves of his handling of the economy, the best he has ever done in the CNN polling.

Because CNN surveys all registered voters regardless of whether they plan to vote, its poll has Trump’s overall job rating at only 43 percent. Modest though it is, that figure is as high as it has ever been in the network’s polling.

Rasmussen, the only pollster who tests the sentiment of likely voters, has his job approval at a more respectable — and accurate — 50 percent.

But, whoever you believe, the president is on a roll.

Why?

Nothing notable has happened. His high ratings on the economy are understandable, but why is he at all-time highs on health care (38 percent approve), immigration (42 percent) and foreign affairs (42 percent)? Even on race relations, he gets 39 percent approval, considerably above his previous high of 33 percent in September of 2017.

There is nothing going on to account for these high ratings except for the continuing miracle of the Trump economy.

The only change in the political landscape is the emergence of the truly scary, radical, socialist, spendthrift Democratic candidates for president.

Trump may not look any better than he usually does, but the backdrop of the likes of Bernie Sanders, Beto O’Rourke, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, and non-candidates like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is making him look great by contrast.

In the world of the blind, the one-eyed man is king!

What else could be responsible for Trump’s sudden surge in job approval? He has no new health care initiative to account for his 38 percent approval — up from 33 percent in June of 2018. What has he done lately to earn his new, high ratings on race relations?

We have seen this trend before. As leftist Democrats step into the limelight to run for president, the incumbent Republican suddenly looks better.

Gallup, for example, showed President Richard Nixon’s approval rating rising from 48 percent to 64 percent in 1971-1972 as the radical George McGovern emerged as his opponent (before sinking to the 20s during Watergate).

Reagan’s approval ratings rose from 37 percent to 60 percent in 1983-1984 as it became clear that the liberal Walter Mondale would be his re-election opponent.

What Trump’s incredible record of accomplishment has not been able to do, it appears that the threat of nutty Democratic alternatives is doing quite well.

