Dick Morris: The Radical Democratic ‘Progressives’ Fall Off the Deep End

From Michigan to Florida to Texas and Queens, we see the Democratic Party moving so far left that it is falling off the edge of the world.

In Florida, the Party has nominated Andrew Gillum, a leftist mayor of Tallahassee, who wants to abolish ICE, raise the minimum wage of $15, and adopt single-payer health care. He is also under FBI investigation to boot.

And in Michigan, they nominated Gretchen Whitmer for governor and Garlin Gilchrist for lieutenant governor.

Gilchrist has supported Hamas and, in 2009, said, “I’m sick of politicians and Evangelicals kissing Israel’s ass.”

For her part, Whitmer refuses to condemn the BDS (boycott, divest, sanction) movement against Israel.

In Texas, Democrats are rallying around Robert “Beto” O’Rourke, a “progressive” running for Senate against Ted Cruz. O’Rourke has said that those who cross the border illegally should not be considered to have committed a crime, that we should consider abolishing ICE, that we should legalize marijuana — even just for recreational use — and that we should consider “ending the prohibition on narcotics, including heroin.”

And, in Queens, leftist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who defeated longtime Democratic Congressman Joe Crowley and has become the new poster girl for progressives.

This lurch to the left is predictable.

Whenever a conservative defeats a liberal in a high profile national race, the defeated party of the left moves further left. Counterintuitively, it always assumes that it lost, not because its ideas were rejected, but because the candidate who lost did not prosecute them with sufficient vigor.

After Jimmy Carter lost to Ronald Reagan in 1980, Democrats ran Walter Mondale and Mike Dukakis, losing badly before recovering their senses and running Bill Clinton.

Likewise, when Margaret Thatcher beat James Callahan for British Prime Minister, the Labor Party moved to the left nominating unelectable candidates like Neil Kinnock and Michael Foote.

Now history is repeating itself and the Democratic Party is so marginalizing itself that it is doing itself out of a possible victory in the 2018 midterms.

This is the trend that could re-elect Donald Trump in 2020.

