Dick Morris: State of the Union Was an Infomercial

As they often do, political analysts on TV missed the political point of the State of the Union speech.

While they discuss Trump’s proposals, his superb demonstration of his compassion, and his excellent delivery, they still miss the key thing: This speech was his best chance to educate Americans about his accomplishments. It was a 40-minute infomercial.

Coming at the start of the speech, it was a vivid showcasing of all he has done.

Because of media bias against him, Trump has never had a fair shot at articulating his achievements. The din of Mueller’s Russia probe and the conservative counter about FBI plotting to destroy him have drowned out the real and specific impacts of his policies.

Now he had a chance to lay them all out of run to see.

He did not swing and miss. He hit it out of the park, layering on the good economic news so nobody could miss the point.

Meanwhile, Democrats sat stone-faced and their obstreperous partisanship was on full display in their expressions. Their blank faces as Trump celebrated our common good fortune spoke volumes.

Imagine what it must be like to deal with those folks!

Particularly galling was the lack of response from black Democrats to the fact that African-Americans have the lowest unemployment in history.

Why is that their concern they seemed to be asking? What matters to us is social welfare programs, not jobs.

Trump’s speech was so good and so detailed that it may well give him quite a boost in the polls.

Combined with his speech at Davos, these two stellar presentations may well lift him out of the low 40s and high 30s (even in the media polls with their pro-Democrat samples) into something that more closely resembles a successful presidency.

The Democrats are like the polar bear in the global warming ads sitting on a chunk of ice that is melting under their paws. As the news turns good, their status as the odd-man-out becomes more and more obvious.

In denial about the positive impact of the tax cut and of Trump’s boosterism, they cannot celebrate the good news and, judging by their faces, they welcome it about as much as a heart attack.

Hail to the chief!

Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant. His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

