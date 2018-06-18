Dick Morris: Stop Allowing Illegal Aliens To Use Their Children as Pawns for Asylum

The latest immigration scam is adults who come to our southern border in the company of their young children and then publicly plead for their family not to be separated. It is reminiscent to the kid who murdered his parents and asked for clemency on the grounds that he is an orphan.

Parents who want to enter the US illegally and are nabbed by border patrol now realize that if they do so in the company of their young children, the kids cannot be deported immediately and will stay in the US for months while the system processes their applications for “asylum.”

The adults face more or less immediate deportation (within 20 days) and, therefore, separation from their children.

Now the left is predictably using this separation to show how heartless Trump’s immigration policy is. But the heartlessness is that of the adult parent who knowingly puts his child in this situation as part of his attempt to come here illegally.

The solution is obvious: Refuse to adjudicate any asylum request made at the border for any adult who is in the company of a minor child. Send them both back. Do not consider the asylum request unless it does not involve a minor child or is not presented at the border but by mail from the native country.

We know that the request for “asylum” is pretextual. There is no religious, political, ideological, or ethnic persecution at work. The foreign family is just coming here to better their lives economically or, at best, to escape a climate of crime and gang violence at home.

Escaping crime or seeking opportunity is not grounds for asylum, much as the left would like to make it so.

To allow such grounds for asylum would bypass Congress, which has been given the power in the Constitution to control immigration and would create a right to enter the United States.

The left is endlessly seeking to put a good face on illegal immigration. They began by isolating those who came here as children in the company of their parents who entered illegally calling them “dreamers” and declining to enforce the law that would send them home.

Then, the left hopes to convert these dreamers into “anchor babies” who can plead to let their parents stay in the US legally in the name of family unity.

Now the left is extending the idea of anchor babies to encompass children who are dragged here and pushed into the country precisely so that they can become anchors to impel us to let their parents in. In this case, the anchor is tossed over the border into our territory.

So let not our heartstrings be pulled by the separation of children from their parents. Keep them together and send them home. Don’t let the left parade photos of weeping families being separated against their will. Just send them both back.

Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant. His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

