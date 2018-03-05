The Western Journal

Dick Morris: Stop Palestinian Payments to Terrorist Families

By Dick Morris
March 5, 2018 at 7:14am

On March 8, 2016, the family of a Palestinian terrorist got the good news: Their financial future was assured due to the generosity of the Palestinian Authority that committed to paying a continuing reward for their son’s action in stabbing to death Taylor Force, a former American serviceman and West Point graduate, who was touring Israel with his friends.

The Palestinian Authority can afford such generosity, in part, because of the $300 million the U.S. gives it in annual foreign aid.

The stipends to the families of terrorists are several times as large as the average wage of a Palestinian worker.

The message is simple: Kill an Israeli or an American and not only is your place secure in heaven, but your family will be provided for on Earth.

Sens. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., and Roy Blunt, R.-Mo., are sponsoring a bill to bar any future aid to the Palestinian Authority unless it discontinues payments to the families of terrorists.

With strong Republican support and with President Donald Trump reversing former President Barack Obama’s opposition to the legislation, it has a very good chance of passage.

Democrats, including Senate minority leader Chuck Schemer, D-N.Y., are largely supportive of the bill, but have yet to respond to Republican efforts to eliminate a sunset provision requiring that it be renewed every three years by new congressional action.

It is not clear if the Democrats will support this change.

We need to press for immediate passage of the Taylor Force Act so that our tax money is not used to subsidize terrorists who kill Americans.

Please go to dickmorris.com and sign a petition to your senators and congressmen to pass the bill immediately.

Sign the petition demanding Congress pass the Taylor Force Act to stop rewarding Terrorism — click here!

Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant. His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

