Dick Morris: The Noose Is Tightening Around Hillary

Hillary Clinton has skated past likely indictments twice before, but she may not be able to this time.

There’s a new sheriff in town: J. Cody Hiland, once an aide to Arkansas’ former Gov. Mike Huckabee.

He’s the new U.S. attorney for Arkansas who is investigating pay-for-play charges against Hillary and Bill during her years as secretary of state.

The Clintons treated the State Department as a private RICO — a racketeering organization.

The scheme was simple: The Clinton Foundation would locate supplicants who wanted favors from Secretary of State Hillary Clinton — meetings, appointments, official visits, contracts, introductions, etc.

Then they would dangle former president Bill Clinton, who was only too willing to give a speech for them in return for a hefty speaking fee.

At the same time, they would also be encouraged to give a generous contribution to the foundation.

Then, in many cases, Hillary would swoop in and, presto, the favor would be granted.

The charge of pay-for-play was first exposed by crusading writer Peter Schweitzer in his book “Clinton Cash.”

U.S. attorneys in New York, D.C., Miami and Little Rock moved to investigate.

But Attorney General Loretta Lynch, an Obama appointee, would not approve setting up grand juries to aid in the investigation. (Was this what Bill Clinton asked Lynch about at their airport meeting on the tarmac in Phoenix, Arizona, in July, 2016?)

Without grand juries, the prosecutors had no subpoena power and were stymied.

But now, all bets are off.

Armed with the ability to find the truth, summon grand juries, issue subpoenas and conduct an investigation, U.S. Attorney Hiland is free to follow where the evidence leads.

Not a good sign for Hillary Clinton.

