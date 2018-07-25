Dick Morris: Trump’s Job Approval Rise Goes Beyond His Base

President Trump’s job approval percentage is now close to levels not known since March of 2017, shortly after he took office.

But an analysis of the data, reflected in the Fox News Poll, indicates that his gain has been both among his traditional base — whites who have not been to college — and among Hillary’s voters — whites who have graduated from college.

This breakthrough is stunning and suggests that the educational divide that characterized the 2016 elections is closing and Trump’s base extending to white collar, college educated people.

In the Fox News poll of October 25, 2017, for example, President Trump’s approval among white/no college voter was 49-35, a fourteen point advantage.

On February 15, 2018, his edge in this demographic was about the same — fifteen points — with a rating of 55-40.

By July 13 of this year, his ratings among white/no college had risen to 59-33, an advantage of twenty-six points.

This increase, from a 14 point advantage to a 26 point gain among white/non-college voters has largely powered his overall increase in job approval over this period.

But the Fox News poll also reflects big gains among white/college voters, a category Hillary carried handily in 2016.

Among white/college voters, Trump’s approval gained from 39-56, (a seventeen point deficit) in October 2017, to 46-35 (a fourteen point shortfall) in February 2018, to 48-49 today, only a one point net negative.

So, today, Trump has a positive rating of 59-33 among whites who have not been to college and a breakeven score among whites who have been — 48-49.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

