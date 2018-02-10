The Western Journal

Dick Morris: Who’s Paying Cody for Trump Dirt Now?

By Dick Morris
February 10, 2018 at 10:10am

The New York Times reported on Saturday that Hillary Clinton’s opposition dirt digger Cody Shearer “has been crisscrossing Eastern Europe for more than six months to secure the purported kompromat from a different Russian, said people familiar with the efforts, speaking on the condition of anonymity to avoid damaging their relationship with him.

“Reached by phone late last year, Mr. Shearer would say only that his work was ‘a big deal — you know what it is, and you shouldn’t be asking about it.’

He then hung up.

So like unreconstructed Southern rebels who went on fighting the Civil War for decades, the 2016 campaign hasn’t stopped for Cody Shearer.

Nor have his efforts to dig up dirt on Donald Trump.

He’s entitled to dwell in the past as long as he likes, but who is paying him to do so?

Clearly somebody is.

Cody doesn’t work for free. And he don’t come cheap.

The difference between the 2016 campaign and now is that Donald Trump is now President Trump and, if the CIA or any government agency is paying Cody or anyone else to dig up dirt on the president, it’s called treason.

Devin Nunes, House Intelligence Committee Chairman (and the only one down there who seems to be awake) should summon Shearer before his committee and pose the question:

Who is paying you to “crisscross Europe” in pursuit of the unholy grail?

Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant. His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

