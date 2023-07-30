When Did She Die? Coroners Trying to Piece Together Timeline for Sinéad O'Connor's Death

The coroner has yet to determine a time of death for the Grammy-winning singer Sinead O’Connor, according to reports.

O’Connor’s family confirmed last week that she’d died in her apartment in London, The Associated Press reported.

A representative with the London Inner South Coroner’s Court told U.K.’s Daily Mail the “date of death is unknown,” and investigators are trying to put together a timeline of events.

O’Connor was found in her home Wednesday after police were sent to perform a wellness check.

No cause of death has been released as an autopsy will be conducted. The outlet reported it could take “several weeks” for results.

O’Connor’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

The 56-year-old’s family released a statement to The Irish Times regarding the singer.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead,” the statement read. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer had recently moved to London, the Daily Mail reported.

One neighbor told the outlet that he’d seen O’Connor roughly two weeks before her passing and she “seemed happy.”

Another resident stated, “She would talk to the locals and people knew who she was, but I don’t think she had lived here very long.”

In 2022, O’Connor lost her son Shane to suicide. Just days before her death, she posted a now-deleted tweet discussing her grief, according to People.

“Been living as undead night creature since,” she wrote. “He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves.

“He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.” (The term “bardo” refers to a Tibetan Buddhist concept of reincarnation and describes the period between death and rebirth.)

While presumedly moving into the same London apartment earlier this month, the singer said in a video that losing a child “isn’t good for one’s body, or soul to be fair.”

O’Connor previously described her son as “the very light of my life” and hoped “he rest[s] in peace and may no one follow his example.”

