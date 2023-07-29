The son of iconic Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis Jr, Ray Lewis III, died of a lethal drug overdose, according to an autopsy report.

The report, obtained by TMZ, ruled Lewis’ death on June 14 accidental.

His death was caused by a mix of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system. In addition, alcohol and alprazolam — the drug contained in the anti-anxiety medication Xanax — were listed on his toxicology report.

Lewis was 28.

The initial report of his death came from Lewis’ brother, Rahsaan, in an Instagram Story, which automatically delete after 24 hours.

Per TMZ at the time, he wrote: “Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother. A true angel I pray [you’re] at peace now because [I know] how much you [were really] hurtin. I don’t and won’t ever have the words man cuz this pain right here….I love you I love you I love you.”

Rahsaan Lewis then appeared to refer to his own daughter while processing his grief.

“Your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I’ll make you smile and proud,” he added.

Lewis had carved out a short football career that had a clear impact on those around him.

Lewis signed with the University of Miami out of high school but didn’t play as a freshman. In 2015, he transferred to Coastal Carolina, and two years later he moved on to Division II Virginia Union.

Virginia Union associate head football coach Diego Ryland told TMZ that he was a “great young man and a better teammate.”

“The entire Virginia Union University community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss of Ray,” Ryland said.

Condolences and prayers poured in across social media as outlets reported on the young man’s untimely death.

Former Ravens quarterback and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Robert Griffin (currently an analyst for ESPN) was one of the first big names to take to social media to pray for Lewis and his family.

Send a prayer up for Ray Lewis and his family after the passing of his son. Ray Lewis III was only 28 years old. pic.twitter.com/nW6MDntzMZ — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 16, 2023

Miami head football coach Mario Cristobal also offered his support to the family.

“Our Condolences to the Lewis Family. The Entire Hurricane Family’s Thoughts & Prayers are with them,” he said on Twitter.

Our Condolences to the Lewis Family. The Entire Hurricane Family’s Thoughts & Prayers are with them. — Mario Cristobal (@coach_cristobal) June 16, 2023

TMZ reported Ray Lewis III had been pursuing a music career before his death.

