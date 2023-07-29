Share
News
Sports
Ray Lewis III and his father, former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis Jr.
Ray Lewis III and his father, former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis Jr., chat after his national signing day ceremony in the Lake Mary Prep auditorium in Lake Mary, Florida, Feb. 6, 2013. (Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP Photo)

Cause of Death Revealed for Ray Lewis III, Son of Hall of Fame Linebacker

 By George C. Upper III  July 29, 2023 at 9:08am
Share

The son of iconic Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis Jr, Ray Lewis III, died of a lethal drug overdose, according to an autopsy report.

The report, obtained by TMZ, ruled Lewis’ death on June 14 accidental.

His death was caused by a mix of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system. In addition, alcohol and alprazolam — the drug contained in the anti-anxiety medication Xanax — were listed on his toxicology report.

Lewis was 28.

The initial report of his death came from Lewis’ brother, Rahsaan, in an Instagram Story, which automatically delete after 24 hours.

Trending:
CNN's Expose on Family Forced to 'Flee' Florida Epically Backfires, Becomes 'Perfect Ad' for State

Per TMZ at the time, he wrote: “Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother. A true angel I pray [you’re] at peace now because [I know] how much you [were really] hurtin. I don’t and won’t ever have the words man cuz this pain right here….I love you I love you I love you.”

Rahsaan Lewis then appeared to refer to his own daughter while processing his grief.

“Your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I’ll make you smile and proud,” he added.

Lewis had carved out a short football career that had a clear impact on those around him.

Do you believe one answer to the fentanyl crisis is more secure borders?

Lewis signed with the University of Miami out of high school but didn’t play as a freshman. In 2015, he transferred to Coastal Carolina, and two years later he moved on to Division II Virginia Union.

Virginia Union associate head football coach Diego Ryland told TMZ that he was a “great young man and a better teammate.”

“The entire Virginia Union University community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss of Ray,” Ryland said.

Condolences and prayers poured in across social media as outlets reported on the young man’s untimely death.

Former Ravens quarterback and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Robert Griffin (currently an analyst for ESPN) was one of the first big names to take to social media to pray for Lewis and his family.

Related:
'Gay Water' Cocktail Launch Aims to Corner LGBT Market Amid Bud Light's Dylan Mulvaney Fiasco

Miami head football coach Mario Cristobal also offered his support to the family.

“Our Condolences to the Lewis Family. The Entire Hurricane Family’s Thoughts & Prayers are with them,” he said on Twitter.

TMZ reported Ray Lewis III had been pursuing a music career before his death.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Cause of Death Revealed for Ray Lewis III, Son of Hall of Fame Linebacker
Watch: Crowd Erupts After Jason Aldean Accepts Fan's Gift During 'Try That In a Small Town'
Police Swarm to Tesla Headquarters After Employees Receive 'Active Attacker' Message and Start Fleeing
Watch: Jason Aldean Doubles Down on His Song, Crowd Breaks Out Into 'USA' Chants
Fox News Announces Who Will Be Taking Over Gutfeld's Hour After Primetime Shake-Up
See more...

Conversation