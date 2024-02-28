Wildfires raging through the Texas panhandle caused a nuclear weapons facility to pause operations amid evacuations and a disaster declaration from Gov. Greg Abbott that covered 60 counties.

Pantex, where most of America’s nuclear weapons are assembled or disassembled, shut down Tuesday night due to the fires, according to CBS. The facility reopened on Wednesday.

As of early Wednesday, the Smokehouse Creek fire in Hutchinson County, which is northeast of Amarillo, covered 500,000 acres and was 0 percent contained, according to NBC.

Fires have now burned over 300,000 acres in the Panhandle of Texas. Winds will back off today, giving firefighters a chance to contain some of these#WindyDeuceFire

20,000 acres | 20% contained#SmokehouseCreekFire

250,000 acres | 0% contained#GrapeVineCreekFire

30,000 acres… pic.twitter.com/jz241IjXGq — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) February 28, 2024

The fire has become the second largest in Texas history.

“Firefighters throughout the area are still working active uncontrolled fires. Moore County Deputies are assisting Hutchinson County with evacuation. We have seen tragedy today and we have seen miracles. Today was a historic event we hope never happens again. The panhandle needs prayers,” the Moore County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

In the Hutchinson County town of Borger, Adrianna Hill said flames surrounded the town until the wind shifted, according to the Associated Press.

“It was like a ring of fire around Borger. There was no way out. … All four main roads were closed,” Hill, 28, said, noting that flames came within a mile of her home.

“What saved our butts was that northern wind. … It blew it the opposite direction,” Hill said. “We were scared, but every night I pray … and that’s all I can do.”

The Texas Panhandle is on fire

Evacuation going onpic.twitter.com/VGLszDOc5l — Finalboss (@RikRoy23) February 28, 2024

The sparsely populated region is home to multiple ranches and farms.

“A fire is one of the most tragic events that can impact ranches, and a natural disaster such as the widespread wildfires in Texas and Oklahoma can result in financial hardships and deep impacts to our ranching communities,” Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Arthur Uhl said, according to CBS.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller posted on Facebook that the “fires not only threaten lives and property but also have a significant impact on our agriculture industry. We stand in solidarity with our farmers and ranchers facing loss and destruction. Our thoughts are with them during this challenging time, and we’re committed to supporting their recovery efforts every step of the way.”

Greenville FD assisting in the massive wild fires in the Texas Panhandle. This is in the Canadian area. Small firenado as they are driving by. #wildfires #txwx #Texasfire pic.twitter.com/RPCY3YTtNH — Northeast Texas Media (@NETexasMedia) February 28, 2024



Abbott warned that the fire danger may linger for days.

“Hot and dry conditions caused by high temperatures and windy conditions are expected to continue in the region in the coming days. These conditions could increase the potential for these wildfires to grow larger and more dangerous,” he said in a statement on his website.

“Texans are urged to limit activities that could create sparks and take precautions to keep their loved ones safe. I also want to thank the brave firefighters and first responders who are working tirelessly to protect their fellow Texans,” Abbott said.

