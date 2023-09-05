State officials in Louisiana have declared that the colossal wildfire, responsible for the destruction of tens of thousands of acres, was ignited intentionally.

The Louisiana State Department of Agriculture and Forestry made the announcement following their comprehensive investigation into the Beauregard Parish, revealing that the Tiger Island Fire was deliberately set ablaze.

The LDAF issued a public appeal on Saturday, seeking assistance from the community to locate a suspect linked to the Tiger Island Fire. However, the authorities refrained from providing specific information concerning the fire’s origin.

The Louisiana Forestry Association has offered a $2,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

This devastating wildfire, which started on Aug. 22 in a pine plantation, has ravaged over 31,000 acres of land and caused damage to 20 homes and structures.

The LDAF also reported that a 37-year-old individual, Robin Crawford, was apprehended on Aug. 26 after he made threats to ignite a significant fire while the state was under a burn ban.

Crawford faces charges related to his alleged threat to start a substantial fire within the vicinity of Old Genessee Road, near Louisiana Highway 1065.

State officials have not made any comments regarding Crawford’s potential involvement in the Aug. 22 arson incident.

While firefighters battled to contain the inferno, as of Sunday, the National Wildfire Coordinating Group reported that it is only 50 percent under control, highlighting the enormity of the task at hand, according to ABC News.

LDAF officials refused to disclose specific details regarding the precise cause of the wildfire due to the ongoing investigation. However, ABC News reported that investigators have identified the fire’s origin within a secluded area on forested property.

The state has witnessed an unprecedented fire season this year, fueled by extreme temperatures and parched conditions.

August alone bore witness to approximately 600 wildfires, with officials bracing for a possible surge in these infernal incidents.

These images from the LA Department of Agriculture and Forestry offer a glimpse of what the firefighting crews face in numerous locations across the state. Please continue following the statewide burn ban until our drought conditions improve. @LouisianaGov #lawx pic.twitter.com/5Ig6kCuKZn — Louisiana GOHSEP (@GOHSEP) September 1, 2023

Governor John Bel Edwards underscored the gravity of the situation, stating, “Louisiana is still facing unpredictable and dangerous conditions as we continue to fight wildfires across the state. This is a long-term event, and until we get a significant amount of rain, we must remain vigilant.”

The impact of this year’s wildfires has been staggering, with an estimated 60,000 acres of land devoured by the relentless flames and two casualties, according to the New York Times.

To address the ongoing crisis, Louisiana imposed a statewide burn ban last Thursday, prohibiting all outdoor open flames.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office also issued a stern warning, urging citizens to refrain from outdoor burning activities until further notice, aligning with guidance from the NWCG, LDAP announced on their social media pages.

The NWCG has emphasized that “citations and arrests are happening across this state in partnership with local and state law enforcement agencies,” further highlighting the seriousness of the situation, according to ABC News.

Disturbingly, the Tiger Island Fire is not an isolated incident of arson. The LDAF has linked the Lions Camp Fire and the wildfires in Rapides Parish to deliberate acts of arson as well, prompting an urgent plea to the public for assistance in identifying potential suspects.

Under Louisiana state law, simple arson is characterized as intentionally damaging someone else’s property using explosives or setting fire to it without the owner’s consent. It also includes starting a fire or causing an explosion while committing another felony, even if the intent wasn’t to start a fire or cause an explosion.

State authorities have called upon the community to help in identifying any suspects by contacting the LDAF 24-hour hotline at 1-855-452-5323 or the State Fire Marshal Office at 1-844-954-1221.

