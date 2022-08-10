Disgraced Pro-Antifa Teacher Given Massive Payday to Go Away

A far-left teacher who was exposed last year for his stated goal of turning students into “revolutionaries” was reportedly paid a hefty sum to resign from his position.

In August 2021, Project Veritas released a video of Gabriel Gipe expressing his radical views.

Gipe was a social studies teacher at Inderkum High School in Sacramento, California, Fox News reported.

“I have 180 days to turn them into revolutionaries,” Gipe said of his students.

When another man in the video asked Gipe how he achieved this goal, Gipe’s answer was disturbing.

Gipe also said in the video he was a member of Antifa, and he bragged about offering extra credit to his students for attending Antifa events.

“I’ve had students show up for protests, community events, tabling, food distribution, all sorts of things,” Gipe said.

“When they go, they take pictures, they write up a reflection, that’s their extra credit.”

Gipe said one student expressed concern about an Antifa flag he had hanging on the wall of his classroom. He said he responded to the concern by suggesting the student was a fascist.

“I have an Antifa flag on my wall,” Gipe said in the video. “And a student complained about that, and he said it made him feel uncomfortable.

“Well this is meant to make fascists feel uncomfortable, so if you feel uncomfortable, I don’t really know what to tell you,” Gipe said in an apparent recounting of what he told the student. “Maybe you shouldn’t be aligning with the values that this is antithetical to.”

Following the video’s release, Natomas Unified School District Superintendent Chris Evans wrote in a letter he planned to terminate Gipe, Fox News reported. But a new report suggests that was not the end of the story.

According to The Sacramento Bee, settlement records showed the school district agreed to pay Gipe $190,000 in January in exchange for his resignation and a promise not to fight it.

Gipe’s annual base salary was $60,000, meaning the payment was worth more than three years of base pay.

The payment was taxed, meaning Gipe only received about $100,000, the Bee reported. Still, the radical leftist got a six-figure payday after being forced to resign because of his own inappropriate actions.

The good news is that Gipe is no longer teaching at Inderkum High School, which hopefully means he has fewer chances to radicalize minors. However, the fact that he profited from his own misconduct is a blatant injustice.

