To invoke one of Marvel’s more criminally underrated super-villains… This is a shocker.

Normally, the ramp-up to any show’s debut (even ones that face significant criticisms in the lead-up) is generally a joyous time for the cast and crew.

All of your hard work, dedication and hours spent away from your family are about to pay off with fandom and adulation — or not, but at least it’s over then.

Given some of the backlash that was brewing against “X-Men 97,” a direct continuation/sequel of the beloved X-Men animated series from the ’90s, many fans surmised that everyone involved with this reboot would fall into the “at least it’s over” category.

And while that may still turn out to be true, it appears that at least one prominent person involved with the show won’t be enjoying any real fruits of his labor.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney and “X-Men 97” show runner Beau DeMayo had abruptly parted ways “early last week.”

It should go without saying that it’s both very odd and very suspicious for any major studio, let alone one as proud of its “diversity” as Disney (more on this shortly), to abruptly part ways with a prominent show runner just weeks before the show launches.

And make no mistake, DeMayo was as prominent a backstage Marvel figure as anyone not named Kevin Feige.

As THR notes, after being announced as a ballyhooed hire in November 2021, DeMayo would go on to work on a number of prominent Disney/Marvel projects.

DeMayo is credited with writing roles in the Disney+ show “Moon Knight,” as well as the delayed-but-still-expected “Blade” reboot.

Not only that, but despite the early backlash to the series, DeMayo had reportedly already written out a second season for “X-Men 97.”

And now he’s no longer there.

According to THR, DeMayo’s “company email was deactivated and cast and crew were informed he was no longer on the project.”

The outlet added: “DeMayo’s Instagram account, once a source for X-Men updates, was deleted. No reason for the firing was given.”

It would obviously be wildly irresponsible to speculate on any reason for DeMayo’s firing, but it’s hard not to shake the feeling that he must’ve made a massive mistake to be so swiftly and unceremoniously removed from his post.

Apart from the aforementioned proximity to the show’s release (no studio wants fans talking about a firing a week before a show’s debut), the other reason DeMayo’s firing is turning heads?

Disney absolutely adores its intersectional, identity politics, so it can’t be understated that they just quietly ousted a gay, black show runner from the company’s ranks.

For crying out loud, the company insists on keeping a “Chief Diversity Officer” around despite it being 2024, and everyone knowing how insipid and pointless CDO’s are.

What could DeMayo have possibly done to run afoul of Disney, given the inherent protections the left offers him due to being a gay minority? Given the nature of non-disclosure agreements, the world may never know.

“X-Men 97” is set to debut on Disney+ on March 20.

