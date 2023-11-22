Woke Disney 'Excited' to Roll Out Employee Pronoun Pins as Films Flop, Stock at Lowest Level in Almost a Decade

The Disney corporation recently revealed a new “pronoun pins” program that will soon be rolled out to all employees of its Epcot Center attraction, despite losing billions after years of highly charged political and LGBT activism.

The “pronoun pins” was first instituted for Epcot’s janitorial staffers starting on Nov. 5 and from there will be implemented for all employees of the attraction, according to a report from the Daily Caller.

“Hi everyone, we are excited to introduce pronoun name tags in our area!” a form told employees. “Pronoun name tags help us understand each other more and bring a positive impact within our community!”

According to Epcot employees, officials put up flyers informing them of the ultra-woke pronoun pin program.

The Daily Caller also noted that many of the employees they spoke to do not support the new diversity, equity, and inclusion program to add a pronoun to their name tag.

The website’s report quickly sparked a backlash as Disney fans reacted against the latest DEI program sponsored by the Mouse House.

Disney World is rolling out preferred pronoun pins for employees at their Orlando theme parks. Of course @Disney they are. 🙄 And of course they will expect other employees to go along with the craziness. Walt is rolling over in his grave. #GoWokeGoBroke https://t.co/GybUyIf34A — David Burke 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@ConservativeTht) November 14, 2023

Just canceled my subscription to Disney Plus! — Shawn Johnson (@Anthrepublican) November 14, 2023

Do you still support Disney? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Epcot now allows janitors to wear pronoun pins! NEVER NEVER NEVER NEVER NEVER GOING BACK! — Traci Jameson (@FLpatriot4U) November 17, 2023

Thus far the program is voluntary and focused solely on the janitorial staff. But employees told the Daily Caller that Epcot officials said they hope to roll out the pronoun name tag program to all employees soon.

Oddly, the new DEI program comes on the heels of CEO Iger’s promises to “quiet the noise” of the company’s very loud, out-and-proud woke policies.

The move also comes even as Disney is drowning in red ink all across its holdings.

The company has been desperately trying to downsize and has over the last year laid off more than 7,000 employees worldwide with the appointment of CEO Bob Iger, according to a report in March published by CNN.

Disney has also had a string of film flops that it was expecting to do gangbusters at the box office.

In July, its hoped-for tent pole film, and the fifth entry in the “Indiana Jones” series of films, was an abject failure even as a small, faith-based film, “Sound of Freedom,” soared at the box office.

And just this month Disney’s latest Marvel Studios superhero film has laid an egg at theaters to become the lowest-earning film in Marvel history. “The Marvels” had a dismal $6.5 million opening night, and proved to be the worst opening-performance of the comic book giant’s oeuvre of superhero films.

The flop will only add to the more than a quarter of a billion lost already on its films this year.

The result of all this failure heaped on top of more failure has driven the company’s stock to $84 a share, its lowest in 10 years, CNN Business reported early this month. The stock is down eight percent since Iger took over, and three percent just since the start of the year.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by becoming a member today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.