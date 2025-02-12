Disney Making DEI Changes That Will Impact Classic Movies: Report

Disney is the latest major company to pivot away from wokeness.

Though the entertainment conglomerate will not get rid of the initiatives entirely, the shift shows that not even the House of Mouse is immune from the collapse of the diversity, equity, and inclusion movement that we have seen in recent months.

Sonia Coleman, the chief human resources officer for Disney, wrote in a Tuesday memo to employees that various practices at the company would be reoriented to focus on talent rather than outward identity, according to a copy of the memo obtained by Deadline.

Disney plans to replace its “Diversity & Inclusion” performance factor to determine compensation for senior leaders with a new “Talent Strategy” category, as noted by Axios.

But there will be some elements of the old “Diversity & Inclusion” factor in the new “Talent Strategy” factor.

The factor deals with “how leaders uphold our company values, incorporate different perspectives to drive business success, cultivate an environment where all employees can thrive, and sustain a robust pipeline to ensure long-term organizational strength,” Coleman wrote.

Disney will also scrap the “Reimagine Tomorrow” website, which highlighted tales from minority communities.

It was replaced with a new “Inclusion” roadmap on the company website.

“While this will continue to evolve, what won’t change is our commitment to fostering a company culture where everyone belongs and everyone can excel, enabling us to deliver the globally appealing entertainment that drives our business,” Coleman wrote.

Axios also confirmed that Disney will remove some content warning labels on older productions.

In dated movies like “Peter Pan,” the viewers could expect to see a warning that said the film will handle “negative depictions and/or mistreatment of peoples or cultures.”

But now, there is a shorter advisory about the content that will appear in the details section.

“This program is presented as originally created and may contain stereotypes or negative depictions,” the update said.

These are some rather mitigated but significant shifts.

As with several other companies, the diversity programs at Disney are not going away completely, but they will be reduced and folded into existing operations.

Disney has been warring with government officials and even the culture at large over these issues for years now.

At every turn, they have shoved wokeness in our faces, from the trigger warnings at the beginning of movies to the content of the newer productions.

But the winds have shifted, and although wokeness may not yet be completely over, the point is that those days could be coming.

