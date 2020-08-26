SECTIONS
Disney Pulls Classic Song Amid Politically Correct Rebranding

Visitors enter the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Feb. 25, 2020.David McNew / Getty ImagesVisitors enter the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Feb. 25, 2020. (David McNew / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published August 26, 2020 at 1:01pm
The Academy Award-winning best original song “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” was quietly removed from the Disneyland Resort music loops across the Esplanade and Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California, this week as Disney moves to retheme its Splash Mountain attraction.

The song, originally from the controversial 1946 Disney film “Song of the South,” was normally played between the “Frozen” medley and “The Ballad of Davy Crockett” in the music loop but was recently removed, Walt Disney World News Today reported.

“Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” was used in the opening theme medley for the “Wonderful World of Disney” television program.

It was also featured in the “Disney Sing Along Songs” VHS tapes in 1986.

Disneyland and Walt Disney World in Florida announced in June that the parks would be retheming Splash Mountain to the 2009 film “Princess and the Frog” amid a debate about the undertones of “Song of the South,” which the attraction was based on, The Orange County Register reported.

Although the project does not have a debut date, Walt Disney Imagineering reportedly has been developing a “Princess and the Frog” backstory for Splash Mountain since last year.

Do you think the song should be removed from Disney parks?

“The retheming of Splash Mountain is of particular importance today,” Disneyland Resort public relations director Michael Ramirez wrote on Disney Parks Blog.

“The new concept is inclusive — one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year.”

“Song of the South” has been locked in the Disney vault since the 1980s because of its portrayal of Southern plantation life in the late 1800s.

The title, a live-action/animation hybrid based on the tales of “Uncle Remus” about Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear, was never released on home video in the United States.

A closure date set for Splash Mountain had not been set as of Wednesday.

Carmen Smith, creative development and inclusive strategies executive with Walt Disney Imagineering, said in a statement that the company is always looking for ways to improve the park experience, The Washington Post reported.

“It’s important that our guests be able to see themselves in the experiences we create,” Smith said.

“Because we consider ourselves constant learners, we go to great lengths to research and engage cultural advisers and other experts to help guide us along the way.”

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
