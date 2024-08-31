Do you love Disney? Does your love for it run so deep you would like to be surrounded by it all the time when you come home?

If so, Disney’s big community development project in Rancho Mirage, California might be for you, but it’s certainly not for everyone.

The Los Angeles Times said of the plans, “It’s a massive undertaking, with 1,932 planned homes spread across more than 600 acres.” While that is definitely bold, some of the locals feel “dubious” about the project, dubbed “Cotino.”

Mark Wolpa told the Times, “Cotino’s bringing pollution, commotion and chaos to an area that didn’t want it,” saying the area was quiet before construction crews moved in.

While that’s obviously a temporary problem during the construction phase, Wolpa expressed concerns about Cotino Bay – the lagoon – and the amount of water it will use.

As information about the project came to light in 2022, the area was in the midst of a dry spell.

“We had tight restrictions on water usage at the time. Everyone was ripping out their yard and replacing it with artificial grass. And meanwhile, I started seeing signs for a massive lagoon.” While those restrictions are no longer in place, Wolpa said he felt the lagoon’s inclusion in the area was “wasteful.”

Bill Miller lives in nearby Palm Springs and was more interested in how wildlife would be impacted by Disney’s development.

“Critters are being pushed out. Birds, bees, butterflies, rabbits, lizards, roadrunners — none of these are considered when the landscaping goes in.”

While working as a handyman, Miller says he’s spoken to other locals who have similar concerns for the local environment.

The Times reports property won’t be cheap as homes can run one to two million dollars. KTLA-TV reported in March 2023 about the development’s various amenities as residents can purchase an Artisan Club Membership grantng access to Cotino Bay’s beaches, as well as a club house and a gathering place for events.

Cotino’s website lists all these amenities including a town center.

While there’s certainly nothing wrong with a business venture and development of the area, can you blame locals for raising an eyebrow upon hearing the name Disney?

In recent memory, Disney hasn’t done much to improve anything.

Their parks are expensive, and their movies and TV series are only notable for being woke garbage that fails to generate revenue.

This isn’t the Disney of old that your parents remember with a sense of wonder and enjoyment.

When residents hear Disney is coming to town, they’re probably thinking about what the brand has become in just the past few years.

Why would anyone be optimistic about that?

