Disney Star Recounts How 'Hostile' Film Set Made Her 'Physically Ill'

Actress Melissa McCarthy is mainly known for her comedy roles that provide many viewers with endless laughs.

However, McCarthy once found herself on a film set where she was doing anything but that.

In a Sunday interview with The Guardian, she was candid about an experience in Hollywood that profoundly affected her.

Once on set, McCarthy said, “I did work for someone once who ran such a volatile, hostile set that it made me physically ill.

“My eyes were swelling up, I was absorbing all of this nuttiness,” she continued.

“There were people weeping, visibly so upset by this one person.”

McCarthy claimed this unnamed individual “would fire people I loved, which kept me quiet.” The tactic worked, up until the actress just had enough.

She recalled, “I was like, ‘It stops today!’ I just kept saying to them, it stops, it stops. And I know now I’ll never keep quiet again.”

The actress did not name where this treatment occurred.

Over the years, McCarthy has been a part of numerous high-profile projects. She had her breakout role in the 2011 comedy “Bridesmaids,” and portrayed the titular character in the CBS comedy “Mike & Molly.”

The actress will be back in theaters Friday with her portrayal of the villain Ursula in the live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.”

In addition to acting, McCarthy runs a production company, On the Day, with her husband Ben Falcone.

Never wanting to have an unpleasant working environment, McCarthy told The Guardian that everyone needs to pass a “crazy check.”

“You know, we were so astounded and grateful at getting to build our own little worlds, we were like, ‘We have to build the one we’ve always talked about, where everybody gets to have an opinion and everyone is really nice.’

The 52-year-old added, “‘It’s going to run a lot better with no screamers or crazy egos bumbling around. Why would we risk destroying that?’”

And this is maintained through one basic principle — kindness. McCarthy said, “We demand it.”

