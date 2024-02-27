Disney Sued After Doctor Dies After Vacation Meal Gone Wrong

A man is suing Disney claiming his wife died from an allergic reaction after eating at a restaurant at Disney World in Orlando where she’d been assured her food was allergen-free.

According to the 19-page civil suit filed last week in Orange County, Florida, a man named Jeffrey Piccolo says his wife, New York University Dr. Kanokporn Tangsuan, was fed nuts and dairy after multiple assurances from staffers at a restaurant owned by the company that she could be accommodated safely.

Piccolo said he, his wife and his mother visited the Disney-owned and operated Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant on Oct. 5, Business Insider reported.

The three were in Florida on vacation and decided to visit the theme park

When the trio sat down at their table, Piccolo’s lawsuit claims, his wife was cautious about ordering due to her extreme allergies to nuts and dairy and even sent the waiter into the kitchen to make sure the chef could prepare her food safely.

The lawsuit claims the waiter made multiple assurances that the establishment would safely accommodate Tangsuan and so she ordered from the menu.

According to the lawsuit, once her meal arrived, several food items did not have allergy-free flags on them to indicate they were safe to eat.

Piccolo’s lawsuit claims his wife again inquired whether the food she was about to consume was allergen-free and she was assured it was safe.

She consumed the meal and she, her husband and her mother-in-law left.

According to the lawsuit, the three had dinner about 8 p.m. on the night in question. About 45 minutes later, Tangsuan collapsed and suffered difficulty breathing.

She self-administered an epinephrine pen and was transported to a local hospital where she died.

Piccolo’s lawsuit states a coroner found his wife died “as a result of anaphylaxis due to elevated levels of dairy and nut in her system.”

The suit added the death was “a direct and proximate result of the negligence” of Disney.

Piccolo alleges as a result of the company’s alleged negligence, he has suffered significant damages due to the loss of his wife.

Those include mental pain and suffering, lost support and services, loss of companionship and protection and loss of income – including funeral expenses to bury his wife.

Piccolo has requested a trial and is seeking for jurors to assess a penalty “in excess of $50,000.”

