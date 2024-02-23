Flashback: Canceled Johnny Depp's Response to Disney Execs If They Come Crawling Back

Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise sailed back into the headlines in recent weeks thanks to an insider report.

The report, which came from CNBC Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman, purported that Disney is looking to replace Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow character — the lead of the franchise — with a new female lead.

But why not go back to Johnny Depp, especially considering his vindication, which came when Depp was awarded $15 million in his defamation trial with Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard?

After Heard had accused Depp of abuse in a 2018 Op-Ed, the House of Mouse dropped him from the acclaimed sea-faring franchise. But now that Depp’s reputation is largely restored, won’t he be returning to the franchise?

Well, the answer is a resounding no — and it’s not because Disney is above working with Depp.

It’s because Depp’s now above working with Disney.

The actor revealed as much in 2022 during the aforementioned trial.







At one point, Depp was asked by Heard’s lawyer if he would ever return to the franchise.

Was Disney wrong to fire Johnny Depp? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“If Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas — nothing on this Earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film?” Heard’s lawyer Ben Rottenborn asked.

Depp’s response? A simple “That is true.”

Shortly after the trial, reports surfaced in June of 2022 indicating that Depp was, in fact, returning to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

A little-known Australian pop culture website known as Poptopic claimed that inside sources at Disney had revealed the company was offering a deal worth more than $300 million.

As it turns out, those reports were unfounded.

A representative of Depp made clear that the rumors were “false,” according to People Magazine.

According to the outlet, however, it seemed that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer was leaving the door open for Depp’s return.

Bruckheimer said that Depp wasn’t involved “at this point” but “the future is yet to be decided.”

More recently, at the 2023 Academy Awards, Bruckheimer reiterated to Entertainment Tonight that he “would love to have” Depp return.

Given the actor’s animus with Disney over being fired, the feeling likely isn’t mutual.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.