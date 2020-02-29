SECTIONS
Disney World Guests Rescued as 'Jungle Cruise' Boat Abruptly Sinks

By Jack Davis
Published February 29, 2020 at 7:56am
The magic went out and the water came in Thursday as a boat on the Jungle Cruise ride at Disney’s Magic Kingdom theme park sank with a load of tourists aboard.

No one was injured and all passengers were safely evacuated by firefighters from the Reedy Creek Fire Department, a Disney World spokesperson said, according to Fox News.

“A boat took on some water. Everyone got out of the boat safely,” a Disney spokesperson said, according to WESH.

The spokesperson said that all the guests were tended to individually to ensure they enjoyed the rest of their stay at Disney.

The incident took place at about noon, and by 2:30 p.m. the ride was open again.

Tourist Matthew Vince, who was on the ride, told WPTV that he and his fellow guests “went from floating to sunk in about a minute. Everyone was fine and we were rescued in about 20 minutes.”

Vince said that Disney staff made the best of the situation.

“Our skipper was awesome, used a radio to get help, and we did not have wet feet or wet clothes on for very long. I can rest easy being part of the best Disney metaphor of all time,” he tweeted.

Twitter users shared photos and comments on the incident, with one joking about the danger tourists faced from the creatures along the ride’s path.

The Jungle Cruise is part of Adventureland at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
