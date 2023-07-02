Disney's Disastrous Weekend Could Get Worse After Major Update in $150M Lawsuit

A disastrous weekend for Disney could be a sign of things to come.

In a Friday court filing, attorneys for Disney employees suing the company for allegedly underpaying its female employees sought to expand the matter into a class-action lawsuit involving current and former employees as well, according to Deadline.

The suit accuses Disney of treating its female employees as “cheap labor,” according to one attorney representing the suit’s two plaintiffs, according to Deadline.

The two women named in the suit as plaintiffs are seeking relief that would provide allegedly stolen back wages from those the company discriminated against.

Disney is calling the suit “meritless,” pledging a vigorous defense against the claims it discriminates against its female employees.

The lawsuit is only the latest of Disney’s woes.

The giant’s new feature film from the Indiana Jones franchise is underperforming — to the tune that cinema experts are projecting it as a box office dud.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is on pace to rake in less revenue than its predecessor in the franchise (which was released in 2008), according to Breitbart.

The film — which had a hefty production cost of $300 million — underperformed the other greatest box office flop of the summer, “The Flash,” and may eventually lose money if the interests of audience aren’t captured.

Has Disney created its own troubles? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (2 Votes)

“Flash” was the biggest box office flop of the year until now, two weeks later. The new “Indiana Jones” did as bad as “Flash” its opening day, $24 million, and it cost $100 million more. Congratulations Disney Corp. pic.twitter.com/f6oYxq87Fq — Philosopher_Jay (@Philosopher_Jay) July 2, 2023

Business difficulties are already imposing a cost at one of Disney’s liberal media divisions.

ESPN terminated the employment of about 20 of its on-air personalities over the weekend — with longtime employees ignominiously receiving the ax from the network, according to Sports Illustrated.

Veteran employee Suzy Kolber confirmed her layoff in a tweet.

Today I join the many hard-working colleagues who have been laid off. Heartbreaking-but 27 years at ESPN was a good run. So grateful for a 38 yr career! Longevity for a woman in this business is something I’m especially proud of. Next step- a project that gives back. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/URitozP0LQ — Suzy Kolber (@SuzyKolber) June 30, 2023

ESPN has consistently lost subscribers in 2023, according to Sports Pro Media.

One financial analysis company downgraded Disney’s stock last week, according to Fox Business.

The company has also seen its legal privileges in Florida challenged amid its opposition to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ education policies.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.