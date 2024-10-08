A police report alleged that New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers choked a woman Saturday prior to his arrest.

Braintree police said that the woman who contacted police said, Peppers “hit her, choked her, took off her clothing and put her outside,” according to WCVB-TV.

The woman told officers who responded at 4:15 a.m. on Saturday that Peppers, 29, put one hand on her neck and slammed her head against a wall.

The report said the woman alleged Peppers then pushed her down the stairs.

The woman “reported that [Peppers] choked her at least six times, and she did not lose consciousness,” the police report said, according to WHDH.

Court documents quoted Peppers as claiming the woman “was making those allegations to destroy his career.”

After Peppers was taken to the Braintree Police Station, a clear plastic bag with white powder within it was found in the wallet of the Patriots captain, according to WCVB.

Peppers told police, “It’s cocaine,” the police report read.

Jabrill Peppers’ attorney: “What I said in the court room, I’ll repeat: We have evidence that completely contradicts the alleged victim’s story, and I expect my client to be fully exonerated.” Reporter: “It was video evidence?” Attorney: “Yes, and other evidence, as well.”… pic.twitter.com/J3I1wuSn6S — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) October 7, 2024

Peppers told police a very different version of the altercation. He said he asked the woman to leave his apartment, and she refused.

Peppers said he did not put his hands on the woman and said she “fell by herself on the stairs because she was intoxicated,” the police report said, according to WCVB.

“He denied pushing her down the stairs and said that she was making those allegations to destroy his career,” the report said.

“There’s evidence, I’ve already seen. It sheds real doubt on the allegations, including video tape evidence,” said attorney Mark Brofsky, who represents Peppers.

Jabrill Peppers has been arrested. Police said he will be charged with Assault and Battery, Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Strangulation, and Possession

of a Class “B” Substance. Awful behaviour for a Patriots player. pic.twitter.com/tFrEQ7aj6d — Boston Cream 🍩 (@itsbostoncream) October 7, 2024

Peppers has been charged with assault and battery on a family member, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation and possession of a Class B Substance believed to be cocaine.

In a statement, the team said it was “aware of an incident involving Jabrill Peppers over the weekend in which the police are currently investigating,” according to ESPN.

The NFL said it was “aware of the matter” but had no further comment.

Peppers did not play Sunday in New England’s 15-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He had been nursing a shoulder injury.

