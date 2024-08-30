Share
'Dancing with the Stars' Pro Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

 By The Associated Press  August 30, 2024 at 7:43am
“Dancing With the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev was arrested Thursday and booked on a domestic violence charge in northern California, according to the local sheriff’s office.

When Napa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence call in Yountville, it was apparent that there was potential abuse and Chigvintsev was arrested, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Henry Wofford.

Chigvintsev cooperated with deputies and was charged with felony domestic violence, an offense that they don’t charge people with unless there is a very credible witness or apparent markings that suggest abuse, he said. The investigation is ongoing. Wofford could not release any information about the alleged victim or their relationship to Chigvintsev.

Chigvintsev was released on $25,000 bail on Thursday afternoon, Wofford said.

Representatives for Chigvintsev did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on his behalf, and it was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney.

