DNA Test Proves Phil Robertson of 'Duck Dynasty' Has 45-Year-Old Daughter He Never Knew About

Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty ImagesPhil Robertson recently discovered that he has a 45-year-old daughter. (Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images)

By Amanda Thomason
Published May 29, 2020 at 11:27am
It’s not unheard of for individuals to claim to be related to famous people in order to gain notoriety, money or some other benefit beyond just getting to meet family.

When the Robertsons of “Duck Dynasty” fame got a letter from a woman claiming to be related to them and potentially Phil’s daughter, they questioned its authenticity.

“So basically, it was from a woman who said that by a DNA search, she thinks that Dad might be her dad,” Phil’s son, Al, said during an episode of “Unashamed” podcast released Thursday.

Part of the biggest issue was that the woman who sent them letters was 45 years old, and according to that timeline, Phil would have already been a Christian. But 45 years and nine months ago? Phil’s family thought it might be a possibility.

“I started thinking, ‘There’s a 45-year-old woman out there who doesn’t know who her dad is, and she’s looking,'” Al said, “and I thought, ‘Even if it’s not Dad, she needs to know it’s not Dad.'”

They got in touch with her, and according to Page Six, the podcast producer called the woman — named Phyliss — and confirmed that she was just looking for information.

“She’s not out for anything,” the producer told Al. “She’s a Christian.”

Phil decided to get a DNA test to determine whether or not she was really his daughter. As the family waited for results, they hoped that the truth would be discovered.

“When you’re praying about something like this, it’s a truth that’s already there,” Al said, adding that they were “just praying for truth to be revealed.”

When he got the call that the results showed a match, Phil was open to meeting Phyliss.

“Bring her on down,” he said on the phone after getting the news.

The family has accepted this new sister and daughter with open arms.

“It’s a pretty cool explanation of redemption, reconciliation, love,” Phil said. “As it turns out, 45 years you have a daughter you don’t know about, and she has a father she doesn’t know about.

“Forty-five years doesn’t sound like very long, but you say, that’s a while. So finally, after all those years, we come together.”

“After 45 years, I met the daughter I never knew I had,” he posted to Facebook on Thursday. “‘And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.’ (Romans 8:28).”

“God redeemed me 45 years ago, but He didn’t stop there,” he wrote in another post from Thursday.

He added: “45 years later, God is continuing to restore me. He brought me to my long-lost daughter, I met her, and I love her.”

Fans and viewers have been promised they’ll get to meet her soon.

